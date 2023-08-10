Thursday, Aug. 10
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
New London Big Band
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Garde Arts Center will host the New London Big Band for a performance of recently discovered, unrecorded music of Harry James and his orchestra. The concert will feature Wayne Bergeron, trumpet. For tickets or more information, visit gardeartscenter.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Aug. 10-12
“The Tempest”
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Shakespeare’s drama “The Tempest” in Wilcox Park. Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free with registration required. To register, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events/the-tempest.
Aug. 10-12
Providence Fringe Festival Encore Series
Various times; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Providence Fringe Festival will host a series of events at The United including performances by Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, Providence Drum Troupe and the Big Nazo puppets, as well as aerial acrobatics, ballroom dancing, poetry and improv. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Aug. 10-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Aug. 11-26
“The Boys Next Door”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the touching comedy “The Boys Next Door,” by Tom Griffin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Aug. 11-20
“The Book of Will”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “The Book of Will,” by Lauren Gunderson about the creation of the First Folio of William Shakespeare. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Library open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will hold an Open House in its library with members of the society on hand to assist attendees in discovering their own genealogy. The library is also open on Tuesdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org/library or call 860-535-9448.
Performing Arts Stage
4 to 8:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
In conjunction with the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, the Seaport will host a variety of performances, by local and regional groups, including dance, music and theater. Admission is free. For schedule and more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Aug. 12, 13
Mystic Outdoor Art Festival
Various times; Downtown Mystic.
The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Mystic to the Mystic Seaport Museum. Over 200 artists and craftsmen will have their work on display and for sale along the route. The Children's Art Park will have art themed activities for children. For more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Poppi’s Planet
11 a.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host Poppi’s Planet, an educational performance for children based on identification of emotion using puppetry, music, and dance. Cost is $20; $15 for children. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Anthony Hecht talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Jonathan Post on Anthony Hecht: A Century Celebration of a Great American Poet. The talk will be in person or live-streamed on the library YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Michael Zanetti book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Michael Zanetti for his book “The Sloth and His Friends.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Movie on the Village Green
7:30 p.m.; Village Green, 325 Columbia St., Peace Dale.
The South Kingstown 300th anniversary celebration committee will present “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” on the village green. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for seating. The event is free. Visit southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary for more information.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host program with Artists in Residence Emma Robertson, soprano, and Chris Carson, piano. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington
3 p.m.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will perform a trio by Johannes Brahms, a trio for violin, trumpet and piano by Eric Ewazen and the popular Suite for Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted.
Monday, Aug. 14
Souls on Fire
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Monday Night Jams will host a performance by Souls on Fire. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Ben Freiert
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Ben Freiert on the lawn of the library. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Food trucks will be onsite. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Waterford Community Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Karen C.L. Anderson author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Karen C.L. Anderson for the book “You Are Not Your Mother.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
706 Union Ave.
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues on the Beach will host a performance by 706 Union Ave.at the The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Karen White, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The House on Prytania.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Voices of Westerly
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host “Voices of Westerly,” a monthly conversation series moderated by artistic director Tony Nunes. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Aug. 16-20
Washington County Fair
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Washington County Fairgrounds, 80 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond.
The annual Washington County Fair will be held Wednesday to Sunday, featuring day and evening events, livestock exhibits, arts and crafts, tractor pulls, antique car show, pie eating contests, continuous musical entertainment, a wide variety of food, rides, and a featured music performance every night. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfair–ri.com.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Danny Fleet & Noah Feldman
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will host a performance by singer/songwriters Danny Fleet and Noah Feldman. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Friday, Aug. 18
Mike Love & the Full Circle
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by reggae band Mike Love & the Full Circle. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concert on the Green: Twisted Pine
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the Americana funk band Twisted Pine with Kathleen Parks, fiddle; Dan Bui, mandolin; Chris Sartori, bass; and Anh Phung, flute. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Bryson Lang, juggler
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present a performance by juggler and comedian Bryson Lang as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401–782–8587.
Black Classics Under the Stars
5:30 p.m.; 195 District Park, 120 Peck St., Providence.
The Rhode Island Black Film Festival will host a screening of the documentary "Bonnie Blue: James Cotton's Life in the Blues" outdoors followed by a discussion with producer Judy Laster. The evening will begin with a performance by the James Montgomery Band. The screening and performance are free with a suggested donation of $5.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Neave Trio
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a concert by the Neave Trio, featuring Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. The concert is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
Tribute to Brig. Gen. Isaac Peace Rodman
9 a.m.; Riverside Cemetery, 169 High St., Wakefield.
A rededication, with a wreath-laying ceremony by period clad reenactors, will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Riverside Cemetery to pay tribute to Brig. Gen. Isaac Peace Rodman and others who sacrificed their lives during the Civil War. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held with food and period music at the Isaac Peace Rodman House Lawn, 1789 Kingstown Road. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300
Aug. 19-20
Antique Marine Engine Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host its 32nd annual Antique Marine Engine Expo featuring over 300 exhibits of marine engines on display. For more information, visit mysticseaportmuseum.org/calendar.
