Thursday, April 7
Dante Society: Acri Family Trees
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a talk and discussion by Bill Mitchell on the genealogy of Acri Family Trees, Connecting Your Italian Roots. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or dantesocietywesterly.org.
Milk Carton Kids
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by The Milk Carton Kids. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Stewart O’Nan author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present an author talk and Q&A with Stewart O'Nan for the new book, “Ocean State.” The event is in partnership with Ashaway Free Library. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
April 7-9
“I Hate Hamlet”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comedy, “I Hate Hamlet” directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is suitable for ages 12 and older. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
April 7-10
“AntigonX”
Various times; Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
The Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of “AntigonX,” an interpretation of Sophocles’ classical Greek tragedy. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100 .
“Lie, Cheat and Genuflect”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “Lie, Cheat and Genuflect,” written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
“Ironbound”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Martyna Majok’ drama “Ironbound.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, April 8
Knickerbocker All Stars with Dana Fuchs
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by the Knickerbocker All Stars with guest Dana Fuchs. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
Affordable Housing Benefit
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Jonathan Edwards Winery, 421-A Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
Keeping North Stonington Affordable will hold a fund raising event featuring music, drinks and food. A silent and tea cup auction will be held. Tickets are $50 and proceeds will benefit affordable housing in North Stonington. For tickets or more information, visit knsainc.org or email knsa.president1@gmail.com.
Hey Nineteen
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Steely Dan tribute band, Hey Nineteen. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Pablo Sainz-Villegas
7:30 p.m.; Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College onStage Guest Artists Series will host a performance by classical guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. For more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series/ or call 860-439-2787.
April 8-10
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Tony award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
April 8,15
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Saturday, April 9
Molly Maguires with Big Lux
8 p.m.;Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by indie band Molly Maguires with guest Big Lux. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
Music Matters: Michael Bahmann
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by pianist Michael Bahmann on the 1886 Chickering concert grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Genevieve Piturro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Genevieve Piturro, author of “Purpose, Passion and Pajamas.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Joby Rogers
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Michael Jackson Experience by Joby Rogers. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Bela Fleck
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Grammy award winning banjo player Bela Fleck. He will perform with his band featuring fiddler Stuart Duncan, mandolinist Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton on guitar.
Sunday, April 10
Andrea Wang story time
2 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a storytime with Andrea Wang who will read her new book “Watercress!” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Poetry reading
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a poetry reading with Peter Filkins, past writer-in-residence at James Merrill House, who will read from his latest book “Water/Music.”
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert featuring Tomaso Albinoni Adagio for Organ and Strings, Bach, Air from Suite No. 3, and “Blute nur, du liebes Herz” from Bach St. Matthew Passion, sung by soprano Jūratė Švedaitė. Donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the orchestra and the St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich. For more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with Yunwen Chen, cello, and Xiyu Deng, piano, playing Schuman, Mendelssohn, Massenet and Bach. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Tuesday, April 12
Rachel Barenbaum author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Rachel Barenbaum for her new book “Atomic Anna” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, April 13
Digging Up the Past
6:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Matthew Hayden, Digging Up the Past, about historical items he has found treasure hunting with a metal detector. The talk is free. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Veronica Lewis
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by singer-songwriter Veronica Lewis. Tickets are $25; $23 for seniors/military/students; and $30 for center members. For tickets and more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, April 14
Nan Rossiter author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Nan Rossiter for her book “A Good Measure.” The event is in partnership with OutCT and 15% of book sales will be donated to OutCT. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Abdi Nor Iftin
4:30 p.m.; Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a talk by Abdi Nor Iftin, an award-winning author and columnist, who will share his story of growing up in war-torn Mogadishu and sending secret dispatches to NPR. For more information, visit conncoll.edu.
Friday, April 15
Exhibit opening
7 to 9:30 p.m.; The NEBI Gallery, 38 High St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit The Desert Nanoscape of Saguache, Colorado by artist Geoff Williams. For more information, visit nebigallery.org or call 401-388-8495.
Won’t Back Down
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Tom Petty tribute band Don’t Back Down. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, April 16
Elaine Alexander book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Elaine Alexander, author of “Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
October Road
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the James Taylor tribute band October Road. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
New London Big Band
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by trombonist and composer Sean Nelson’s New London Big Band. The concert will feature all original music composed by the band members. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
