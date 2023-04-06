Thursday, April 6
Margot Douaihy author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Margot Douaihy for the book “Scorched Grace.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Mount Tom Trail, Route 165, Exeter.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike up Mount Tom Trail. The 5 ½ mile hike is over rocky and moderately steep areas with views at the top. The latter half of the walk is on gravel roads and is mostly downhill. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Jim Pinnatto
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a comedy and hypnosis show with Jim Pinatto. The show is for ages 17 and older. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
April 6-8
“Boeing Boeing”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the comic farce, “Boeing Boeing” written by Marc Camoletti and directed by Marla Ladd. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
April 6-16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
April 6-9
“Witch”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the Rhode Island premiere of Jen Silverman’s “Witch.” Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, April 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Feast for the Senses – Spring is Here, featuring works by Kristie Foss and Serena Bates. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; AiR Studio Gallery, 19B Railroad Ave., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibition of art works by Shari Weschler, Annie Wildey and Michael Fanelli. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The gallery is open Thursday to Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit anniewildey.com/air or call 646-325-7530.
Pocket Vinyl
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a performance by piano/painting duo Pocket Vinyl. While Eric Stevenson plays the piano and sings, Elizabeth Jancewicz will paint, auctioning off the creation at the end of the show. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinner. Dine-in or take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry and Stations of the Cross. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.; Norwich ArtSpace Gallery, 35 Chestnut St., Norwich.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of paintings by Westerly native and Lyme Academy alumni, Bob Jones. The exhibit, Studies of New York, features over 100 paintings. For more information, call 860-823-8615.
Saturday, April 8
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn and hosted by Dave Sinclair. The show will be headlined acts from Boston to New Jersey. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dance United
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Friends of the United Theatre will host Dance United, with swing dance lessons at 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 8 p.m. to Johnny and the East Coast Rockers. Prizes will be awarded to Best Dressed, Most Spirited and Best Couples Dance. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Margot Douaihy book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Christine Barker for the book “Third Girl From the Left.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Through the Doors & A Piece of My Heart
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Doors and Janis Joplin tribute bands, Through the Doors and A Piece of My Heart. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, April 9
Community Easter Sunrise Service
6 a.m.; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association will hold its annual interfaith sunrise community service featuring songs, readings, reflections, and prayers on the beach in front of the main pavilion. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the sheltered area of the pavilion.
Tuesday, April 11
John Cotter author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with John Cotter, in conversation with Rick Koster, for the book “Losing Music.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
April 11, 12
Pirate Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host its annual Pirate Days featuring a variety of pirate-themed activities for children of all ages held across the 19-acre campus of the museum. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org.
April 11-23
"Six"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Six,” by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, April 12
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Lauren Willig, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Two Wars and a Wedding.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
The Story of Moromi Soy Sauce
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a talk by Bob Florence on The Story of Moromi Soy Sauce. Florence, a co-founder of Moromi in North Stonington, will speak about creating sauces and condiments using traditional fermentation techniques from a variety of local ingredients into. There is a suggested donation $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
The $100 Super Yacht with Capt. Geoffrey Jones
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church parish hall, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will host a talk by Capt. Geoffrey Jones about The $100 Super Yacht, the schooner Alvei, which he restored and sailed around the world. His talk will discuss her 102-year-history and the journey from Fiji to Mystic. Refreshments will be available before the talk at 7 p.m. Cost is $5; free for society members. For more information, visit mystichistory.org or call 860-536-4779.
Talk on The Last Green Valley
7 p.m.; Waterford Public Library, 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford.
The American Association of University Women, New London Branch, will host Bill Reid, chief ranger for The Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor, to discuss The Last Green Valley and its thousands of acres of preserved land open to the public for recreation and its natural and cultural resources. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m., the business meeting at 6:45 p.m., followed by the talk at 7 p.m. For more information, visit newlondon-ct.aauw.net.
Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, April 13
Cheers for Charity: Ashaway Free Library
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Ashaway Free Library will hold a Cheers for Charity event at Grey Sail Brewing with light bites from local businesses. Tickets are $20 and include 2 beers or soft drinks. Proceeds will benefit the library’s collections, programs, and services. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary.
Titanic’s Connecticut Connections
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a presentation on the story of the Titanic and its passengers including those with Connecticut connections by Philip R. Devlin, a retired English, history, and Latin teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School. Registration is required to attend the program. To register, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
April 13-30
"The Prom"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the musical “The Prom,” directed by Lisa Bono. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Friday, April 14
M.Z Medenciy author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Jeff Benedict for the book “LeBron.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Saturday, April 15
Festival Ballet: Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Festival Ballet will present Pure Dance, a selection of contemporary and neoclassical ballet works. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Festival Ballet: Pure Dance
1 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Festival Ballet will present the ballet Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig, based on the children's book by David Ira Rottenberg, with choreography by Eugenia Zinovieva. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sunday, April 16
Monument talk with John Linton
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by John Linton on ‘Why Some Monuments Can’t Seem to Stay in One Place.’ Cost is $5; free for members. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704 for more information.
The Cowsills
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the local group The Cowsills, featuring Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill. Opening act will be Kara McKee. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Julie Rivkin talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Julie Rivkin on her current work on a critical edition of Henry James’ novel “What Maisie Knew.” For more information, email stonlib@stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-0658.
Lisa Jewell book signing
2 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Lisa Jewell for the book “The Family Remains.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Terry Fator
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by ventriloquist Terry Fator. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
