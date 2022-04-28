Thursday, April 28
Exhibit Opening
6 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an opening reception for an exhibit of art by Westerly High School Seniors. The show will be on display through Sunday, May 22. The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
The Silos
7:30 p.m.; The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a concert with alt- country/rock band, The Silos. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.org or call 860-510-0453.
April 28-May 1
“The Rocky Horror Show”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island Theatre Department will present Richard O’Brien’s musical comedy “The Rocky Horror Show.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors and university students, staff and faculty. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/buy-tickets/ or call 401-874-5843.
April 28-May 8
“Sueño”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Sueño,” translated and adapted by José Rivera, from the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
April 28-May 8
“The Hatmakers Wife”
Various times; The Artic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Artic Playhouse will present “The Hatmakers Wife” by Lauren Yee, directed by Rachel Hanauer. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Friday, April 29
Westerly Young Talent Cabaret
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Education Endowment Fund will host a Westerly Young Talent Cabaret, featuring performances by young local residents and groups. Tickets are $20 and include appetizers and desserts. For tickets, visit Christine Miller at Babcock Hall; Ide Koulbanis at Westerly Middle School; Michael Lynch Law Office, 117 High St.; or Westerly Community Credit Union.
April 29-May 15
“George Washington’s Teeth”
various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
April 29,30
Connecticut Storytelling Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Storytelling Festival will be held in downtown New London with performances by Bill Harley, Tom Lee, Diane Edgecomb and Maritza Nieves. There will be workshops, free outdoor concerts and performances at the Garde Arts Center. For schedule of events and ticket information, visit connstorycenter.org/festival.htm.
April 29-May1
Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church Recital Hall, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a Cliburn-Bound Piano Marathon, featuring nine amateur pianists in four concerts to benefit the World Health Organization’s Emergency Appeal for Ukraine. In addition a concert on April 30 will feature Grammy Award-nominated violinist Misha Keylin. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Saturday, April 30
Pawcatuck River Duck Race
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Downtown Westerly/Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race will feature 20,000 rubber ducks dumped into the Pawcatuck River for a race that benefits more than 40 local charities and schools. Prizes will be awarded to owners of the winning ducks. The event will feature children’s games and food booths. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information or to purchase a duck.
Christine Ieronimo book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present a book signing with author Christine Ieronimo for her new children’s book, “The Purple Pail.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Richmond Dog Park Comedy fundraiser
7 p.m.; Richmond-Carolina Fire Station, 208 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond.
The Richmond Dog Park Committee will host a Comedy show fundraiser. The event will include raffles and a 50/50 drawing. For ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit funny4funds.com/events or call Samantha Wilcox at 401-644-9789.
Scholarship Auction and dinner
5 p.m.; North Stonington Christian Academy, 12 Stillman Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Christian Academy will host its 32nd Scholarship Auction with Bob Ward as auctioneer. The event will open for preview of items from 5 to 6 p.m. and a full lasagna dinner. The auction begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for students. For more information, call 860-599-5071 or email nsca1@sbcglobal.net.
Spring Choral Concert
4 p.m.; Connecticut College Harkness Chapel, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College Camerata and Chorale will present a Spring Choral Concert with Rachel Feldman, conductor, and Eun Joo Lee, accompanist. For more information, visit events.conncoll.edu/event/10478-spring-choral-concert.
Bell Bottom Blues
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Eric Clapton tribute band Bell Bottom Blues. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
April 30, May 1
Brahms Requiem
Various times; Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly, directed by Andrew Howell, will perform Brahms: A German Requiem, featuring Hubert Parry's "Blest Pair of Sirens." Performances will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. Visit chorusofwesterly.org for tickets and more information.
Sunday, May 1
String Ensemble Spring Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Youth String Ensemble will hold its Spring Concert featuring the works of Bach, Mozart and popular favorites. Tickets are $10 for adults; free admission for children. Donations of non-perishable food items requested for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Westerly Morris Men May Day Dance
5:30 a.m.; Connecticut College campus green, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The Westerly Morris Men will perform a traditional ritual dance to celebrate the arrival of May Day by ‘dancing the sun up’ on the green at Connecticut College. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance. For more information, visit westerlymorrismen.org.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
3 p.m.; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by Gene Pollart, will perform contemporary and classic wind band music. The performance is the final concert with Pollart as director. Tickets are $12; $7 for students and seniors; and free for ages 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit events.uri.edu/event/uri_symphonic_wind_ensemble_-_spring_2022.
Tribute to Little Walter
6 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center will host a tribute to Little Walter with harmonica players Racky Thomas, Nick David and Ryan Hartt. Tickets are $25; $23 for seniors/military/student; and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Tuesday, May 3
United for Literacy
5 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host a United for Literacy monthly program. The theme this month is sports with local historian Zachary Garceau. For more information, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org.
Wednesday, May 4
Weird Al
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by musical satirist and five-time Grammy winner Weird Al Yankovic. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
Thursday, May 5
Christie Max Williams author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Christie Max Williams for his new book of poetry, “The Wages of Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday, May 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its Regional Art Exhibit, with Michael Rose, juror, featuring fine art and craft in all mediums. Awards will be announced during the reception at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
C.S.E. Cooney
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with C.S.E. Cooney for her new book, “Saint Death’s Daughter.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Fusion
7 p.m.; Velvet Mill Studios, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its 10th annual Fusion event, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. The event will include food, a wine and beer tasting, live music by Sugar and tasteful body painting. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets, visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
Exhibit Opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’ by Shelley Lawrence Kirkwood. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, featuring former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, May 7
Kentucky Derby Gala
3:30 p.m.; Dragonfly Equestrian Center, 1189 Pequot Trail, Stonington.
Noank Community Support Services will celebrate 50 years of service with a Kentucky Derby Gala. The gala will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a VIP equestrian vaulting show. The main event begins at 4:30 p.m. and will include a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, live music by Wooly Mammoth, lawn games, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and derby-themed cocktails, ‘best dressed’ competition, and a live and silent auction. The tickets range in price from $75 to $125. For tickets or more information, visit noankcss.org.
Heather Dailey-Mezzacappa book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Heather Dailey-Mezzacappa, author of “The Tale of the Fox & the Cricket.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven with a concert, Joyful Dances. The concert will feature Beethoven’s Triple Concerto of 1803, with violinist, Elissa Lee Koljonen; cellist Sophie Shao; and pianist Eva Virsik. The performance will also include Florence Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with soloists Sarah Yanovitch, Caroline O’Dwyer, Brian Cheney, and Gregory Flower. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com or gardearts.org/events/joyful-dances/.
The Driftwoods
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Beach Boys tribute band, The Driftwoods. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, May 8
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by Trina Vargas, Big Lux, Alex Hatch and The Greg Sherrod Band. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Janet Lawler book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Janet Lawler, author of “Oceans of Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Mother’s Day concert with opera singer David Rivera Bozon, tenor, and Leona Cheung, piano, performing works by Schuman, Bizet, Mozart, Puccini and Bernstein. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
