Thursday, April 27
New and Notable in Wilcox Park
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library will host a talk by Alan Peck, Wilcox Park superintendent, and Allynn Wilkinson, the library’s technology associate, on the newly digitized tree inventory for the park and the recent installation of the formal gardens, as well as a preview of the coming year in the park. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
April 27-30
“Into the Woods”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present the Broadway Musical “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lupine. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
April 27-30
"The Prom"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the musical “The Prom,” directed by Lisa Bono. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
April 27-May 24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
April 27-23
"Six"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Six,” by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
April 27-30
“Beetlejuice”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Beetlejuice,” based on the Tim Burton film. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
April 27-May 14
“The Children”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “The Children” written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Steve Kidd. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, April 28
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Chloe Melas, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Luck of the Draw.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Back to the 80’s fundraiser
7 to 10 p.m.; Rosalini’s, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck.
The Stonington Education Fund will hold a fundraiser, Back to the 80’s, with DJ Doug. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtoneducationfund.net/events.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Arts Café Mystic will host Youth Will Be Served, with master teacher Melanie Greenhouse, and music by Lily Fuller. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, visit theartscafemystic.org or email info@theartscafemystic.org.
April 28-May 7
“The Lion King Jr.”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the musical “The Lion King Jr.,” directed by Nicole DiMattei, based on the Broadway production and the Disney film. Performances will be held on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 6:30 p.m.; and on Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.\
April 28,29
“Annie Jr.”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Annie Jr,” with Westerly Middle School. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. For more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, April 29
Dante Society: Life and Times of Galileo
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk on the Life and Times of Galileo with Peter Nightingale from the University of Rhode Island. The talk is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Who Killed Joey ‘Numbers’ fundraiser
6:30 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will host Who Killed Joey ‘Numbers’ fundraiser featuring a ‘gangster’ wedding between rival mafia families. There will be a cash bar and desserts for sale. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org/ or call 401-348-9595.
Bergin O’Malley & Friends
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert with original songs and stories by Stonington local Bergin O’Malley. She will be joined by Melissa Haith, vocals, and Chris Kennedy, mandolin. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Scholarship Auction and dinner
4:30 to 9 p.m.; North Stonington Christian Academy, 12 Stillman Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Christian Academy will host its 33rd annual Scholarship Auction with Bob Ward as auctioneer. The event will open for preview of items and a lasagna dinner at 4:30 p.m. The auction will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for students. For more information, call 860-599-5071 or email nsca1@sbcglobal.net.
Mary Calvi book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Mary Calvi for the book “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, April 30
Schola Cantorum
4 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Arts Commission of Christ Church will host a performance by Schola Cantorum of Boston and the Providence Baroque Orchestra. Admission is free. a reception will follow the concert.
Stonington Madrigal Singers
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers will perform a selection of 15th to 17th century European music. There is a suggested donation of $20. For more information, visit facebook.com/StoningtonMadrigalSingers or eamil stoningtonMsingers@gmail.com.
Monday, May 1
Poetry Salon
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Lisa Starr will host a Poetry Salon at Savoy Bookshop. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com, call 401-213-3901 or email lisastarr1@mindspring.com.
Thursday, May 4
Carla Panciera author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Carla Panciera for the book “Barnflower: A Rhode Island Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friday, May 5
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its 28th annual Regional Art Exhibit featuring fine art and craft in all mediums. Awards will be announced during the reception at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, May 28. The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Fusion
7 p.m.; Velvet Mill Studios, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its 11th annual Fusion event, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. The event will include food, a wine and beer tasting, live music and tasteful body painting. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets, visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit An Expressive Brush, the Art of Margaret Triplett. The exhibit will be on display through May 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
May 5,6
“Matilda Jr.”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Matilda Jr.,” featuring over 60 students from the local area. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. For more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com.
Saturday, May 6
May Breakfast
7 to 10 a.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Choir of Christ Church will hold the 109th annual May Breakfast. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and homemade muffins, and juice, coffee, and tea. Tickets are available at the Parish Office or at the door.
Dante Society author talk
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host Suzanne and Steven Capizzano of Capizzano Oil & Vinegar for an author talk and signing for the book, “The Unforgettable Plate: Less is More Cookbook.” For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Deb Adamson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Deb Adamson for the book “God Sent You with Love.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
C.B. Bernard author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with C.B. Bernard for the book “Small Animals Caught in Traps.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Anita Græf
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert, Hemispheres Colliding, by Anita Græf, cello, performing pieces by Black, Asian, Hispanophone, and African composers along with Bach’s Suite No. 3 in C. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Bacon Banjo program
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
The Bill Memorial Library will host a program on the history of Groton’s Bacon Banjo Company, including a performance on Bacon banjos by Marc Bernier and Bill Pratt. The event is free with registration required. To register, call 860-445-0392
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform Verdi’s Requium with Tania Miller, conductor; the Providence Singers; Laquita Mitchell, soprano; Susan Platts, mezzo-soprano; David Pomeroy, tenor; and Kevin Deas, bass. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, May 7
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Youth String Ensemble, with Kathleen Curran Monroe, conductor, will hold its Spring Concert. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Vivaldi and popular favorites. Admission is $10; free for children. Donations of non-perishable food items requested for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
L.C. Rosen book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author L.C. Rosen for the book “Lion’s Legacy.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
