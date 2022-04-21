Thursday, April 21
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Riverwood Preserve. The 148 acres of woodland has rocky ridges and fresh water wetlands adjacent to the Pawcatuck River and the Boy Scout Camp. To register, contact hike leader Dave Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
History of the Harp
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by local harpist, Faith Leitner, on the history, sounds and musical genre of the harp. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
April 21-May 1
“The Rocky Horror Show”
various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island Theatre Department will present Richard O’Brien’s musical comedy “The Rocky Horror Show.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors and university students, staff and faculty. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/buy-tickets/ or call 401-874-5843.
April 21-May 8
“Sueño”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Sueño,” translated and adapted by José Rivera, from the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
April 21-May 8
“The Hatmakers Wife”
Various times; The Artic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Artic Playhouse will present “The Hatmakers Wife” by Lauren Yee, directed by Rachel Hanauer. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Friday, April 22
Mike Casey Jazz Trio
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s More Music series will host a performance by Mike Casey Jazz Trio. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
The James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman
8 p.m.; Mystic Luxury Cinemas, Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The James Montgomery Band will perform with guest Christine Ohlman. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit mysticluxurycinemas.com or call 860-536-4228.
Earth Day author panel
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an Earth Day author panel with David Mahood, author of "Kings of a Lonely Kingdom"; James T. Powers, "Earth Spirit: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Hope"; and Karina Lutz, "Preliminary Visions." For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday Night Folk: Ash & Eric
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Ash & Eric, former members of The Promise of Hope. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Opening reception
7 to 10 p.m.; Hygienic Art Gallery, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art Gallery will hold an opening reception for two new exhibits, Collective Chaos, featuring the art of Justin Fritch, Bill Herzfeld and Matt Makela and Personality in Structure, an architectural-themed showcase featuring the art of Mark Szantyr, Liisa Lang, and G. Roger Clements. For more information, visit hygienic.org or call 860-443-8001.
Rodolfo Leone
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by pianist Rodolfo Leone. The concert will feature Brahms Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5 and Schumann Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
April 22, 23
“A Very Jane Austen Horror”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “A Very Jane Austen Horror,” a collision of Austen novels and horror films. For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, April 23
Festival Ballet Providence
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance of Blue Until June by the Festival Ballet Providence. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Marty Podskoch author talk
1 p.m.; Langworthy Public Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
The Langworthy Library will host an author talk with Marty Podskoch about his book “The Rhode Island 39 Club” which encourages people to visit all 39 towns in Rhode Island. For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org or call 401-539-2851.
Brews & Books fundraiser
noon to 9 p.m.; Beer’d Brewing Co. Silo, 225 Leonard Dr., Groton.
The Groton Public Library is collaborating with Beer'd Brewing - The Silo for a Brews & Books fundraiser event in honor of World Book Day. Each book-themed, small-batch brew sold will benefit the library. There will be books, raffles, and a food truck at the event. For more information, visit grotonpl.org.
Whose Live Anyway?
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host an evening of improv comedy with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
Sunday, April 24
River Bend Cemetery tour and open house
2 to 4 p.m.; River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
River Bend Cemetery and the Babcock-Smith House Museum will host an Open House at River Bend Cemetery. Tours will be given of the office, exhibits, and selected stones in the cemetery. Opening remarks will be at 2:15 p.m., with tours leaving on the quarter hour beginning at 2:30 p.m. Last tour will begin at 3:30 p.m. The event is free. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Dennis Rebelo book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present a book signing with author Dennis Rebelo for his new book, “Story Like You Mean It: How to build and Use your Personal Narrative to Illustrate Who You Really Are.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, and small popcorn. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Chaucer talk with Kenneth Bleeth
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk Kenneth Bleeth, professor emeritus at Connecticut College, on Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales.” For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Atlantic City Blues Brothers
3 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by the tribute duo Atlantic City Blues Brothers. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
Monday, April 25
Johan Jensen and Abbey Hemmann
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Food, Fitness, and Fun Series will host a talk by Whitecrest Eatery's Johan Jensen and Abbey Hemmann about how food, love, & travel, inspired them to open a restaurant in Stonington. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Tuesday, April 26
Black Voices Film Series: "One Night in Miami"
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host the monthly Black Voices Film Series highlighting films from black storytellers. Held in partnership with the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, this month's film is "One Night in Miami" directed by Regina King. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Lisa Brownell author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Lisa Brownell for her book “Gallows Road.” The talk will be moderated by Ruth W. Crocker. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Valerie Sneade and Jim Rice
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present a cabaret tribute to Steve Lawrence and Edie Gorme with Valerie Sneade and Jim Rice. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Wednesday, April 27
The Mystic River Bridge talk
7 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church parish hall, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will host a talk by Jim Streeter entitled "The Mystic River Bridge - Past and Present." Refreshments will be available at 7 p.m., with the society annual meeting starting at 7:15 p.m., followed by the talk at 7:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5; free for society members. For more information, visit mystichistory.org.
Author luncheon with Brenda Janowitz
noon; The Shipwright's Daughter, 20 East Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books and The Otis Library in Norwich present an author luncheon with Brenda Janowitz for her new book, “The Liz Taylor Ring.” Tickets are $45 and include lunch and a signed paperback copy of the book. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, April 28
Exhibit Opening
6 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an opening reception for an exhibit of art by Westerly High School Seniors. The show will be on display through Sunday, May 22. The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friday, April 29
Westerly Young Talent Cabaret
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Education Endowment Fund will host a Westerly Young Talent Cabaret, featuring performances by young local residents and groups. Tickets are $20 and include appetizers and desserts. For tickets, visit Christine Miller at Babcock Hall; Ide Koulbanis at Westerly Middle School; Michael Lynch Law Office, 117 High St.; or Westerly Community Credit Union.
April 29-May 15
“George Washington’s Teeth”
various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Saturday, April 30
Pawcatuck River Duck Race
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Downtown Westerly/Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race will feature 20,000 rubber ducks dumped into the Pawcatuck River for a race that benefits more than 40 local charities and schools. Prizes will be awarded to owners of the winning ducks. The event will feature children’s games and food booths. Visit oceanchamber.org or call 401-596-7761 for more information or to purchase a duck.
Christine Ieronimo book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present a book signing with author Christine Ieronimo for her new children’s book, “The Purple Pail.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Richmond Dog Park Comedy fundraiser
7 p.m.; Richmond-Carolina Fire Station, 208 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond.
The Richmond Dog Park Committee will host a Comedy show fundraiser. The event will include raffles and a 50/50 drawing. For ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit funny4funds.com/events or call Samantha Wilcox at 401-644-9789.
Scholarship Auction and dinner
5 p.m.; North Stonington Christian Academy, 12 Stillman Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Christian Academy will host its 32nd Scholarship Auction with Bob Ward as auctioneer. The event will open for preview of items from 5 to 6 p.m. and a full lasagna dinner. The auction begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for students. For more information, call 860-599-5071 or email nsca1@sbcglobal.net.
Spring Choral Concert
4 p.m.; Connecticut College Harkness Chapel, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College Camerata and Chorale will present a Spring Choral Concert with Rachel Feldman, conductor, and Eun Joo Lee, accompanist. For more information, visit events.conncoll.edu/event/10478-spring-choral-concert.
Bell Bottom Blues
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Eric Clapton tribute band Bell Bottom Blues. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
April 30, May 1
Brahms Requiem
Various times; Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly, directed by Andrew Howell,will perform Brahms: A German Requiem, featuring Hubert Parry's "Blest Pair of Sirens." Performances will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. Visit chorusofwesterly.org for tickets and more information.
Sunday, May 1
String Ensemble Spring Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Youth String Ensemble will hold its Spring Concert featuring the works of Bach, Mozart and popular favorites. Tickets are $10 for adults; free admission for children. Donations of non-perishable food items requested for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Tribute to Little Walter
6 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center will host a tribute to Little Walter with harmonica players Racky Thomas, Nick David and Ryan Hartt. Tickets are $25; $23 for seniors/military/student; and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
