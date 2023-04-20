Thursday, April 20
Olean Center Night at the Theatre
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Frank Olean Center Night at the Theatre will showcase the film “Becoming Bulletproof” featuring an inclusive cast and production crew. The evening will begin with a reception with light fare and drinks, followed by the film. Tickets are $30 for the reception only or $60 for the reception and movie. All proceeds will benefit the Olean Center. For tickets, visit oleancenter.org/oleanevents.
Juliette Fay author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host a talk by Juliette Fay for the book “The Half of It.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Tim Walker and Elysa Engelman book talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a book talk with Tim O’Brien and Elysa Engelman for the book “Sailing to Freedom” about the Underground Railroad’s connection to sailing and the local area. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
The Steamboat Lexington Calamity
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host author Brian E. O’Connor for a talk on his book, “Death by Fire” about the 1840 sinking of the steamboat Lexington in Long Island Sound. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org or call 860-535-8445.
Brian Wallin talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by historian Brian Wallin on The History of the Narragansett Pier Railroad. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
April 20-30
“Into the Woods”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present the Broadway Musical “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lupine. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
April 20-30
"The Prom"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the musical “The Prom,” directed by Lisa Bono. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
April 20-23
"Six"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Six,” by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Friday, April 21
Duo Fortin-Poirier
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Québecoise pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, Duo Fortin-Poirier, will perform piano four-hands on an 1886 Chickering concert grand. The concert, Nuit Blanche, will feature works by Maurice Ravel, Christoph Willibald von Gluck, Alexander Borodin, Bright Sheng, Fazil Say, Maggie Ayotte, Victor Simon, Alfonso Peduto, and Shaun Choo. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Kristen Graves
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by folk/pop singer-songwriter Kristen Graves. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport.
Newport Classical will present a concert of contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day featuring Thomas Mesa, cello, and Ilya Yakushev, piano. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
April 21-23
“Addams Family the Musical”
Various times; Saint Bernard School, 1593 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville.
The Saint Bernard School Saints Player will present the Broadway show ““Addams Family the Musical.” Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10; $8 for seniors; $6 for ages 11 and under. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3mAB9aa.
Saturday, April 22
The Walkmen
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a performance by New York City art rock band The Walkmen. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Mike Gunter book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Mike Gunter for the book “Climate Travels: How Ecotourism Changes Mindsets and Motivates Action.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
ECSO: Mendelssohn and Debussy
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage of 1828 and Claude Debussy’s impressionistic La mer (The Sea) of 1905. The performance will feature soloist Shirley Kim, cello. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
William Chapman Nyaho
7 p.m.; Carter Center for Music Education, 667 Waterman Ave., East Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring Ghanaian-American concert pianist, William Chapman Nyaho, who will perform piano music of Africa and the African Diaspora. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
April 22,23
Chorus of Westerly concert
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will perform Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, Tarik O’Regan’s And There Was Great Calm and Handel’s Zadok the Priest. Andrew Howell will conduct the chorus, along with the Pops Festival Orchestra and guest soloists Sarah Yanovitch Vitale, soprano and Keith Harris, baritone. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Sunday, April 23
History Revealed by Monuments
2 p.m.; Riverbend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum and Riverbend Cemetery will host a walking tour of the cemetery to examine the monuments. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
“Picking Up Stones”
2 p.m.; The Dragon’s Egg Studio, 401 Shewville Road, Ledyard.
The Dragon’s Egg Studio will host a performance of “Picking up Stones: An American Jew's Moral Dilemma,” a new solo play written and performed by Sandra Laub and directed by Emma Palzere-Rae. The performance is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Reservations are required by emailing laubcho@aol.com or sandralaub08@gmail.com.
April 23-May 24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
Tuesday, April 25
Author panel: Make Mine Murder
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host an author panel with local crime and mystery writers Christine Falcone, Ang Pompano, Shari Randall, and Korina Moss. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present ‘Art Isn’t Easy’ with John Abernathy as part of its Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
April 25-30
“Beetlejuice”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Beetlejuice,” based on the Tim Burton film. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, April 26
Emily Franklin author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Emily Franklin for the book “The Lioness of Boston.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a performance by troubadours Langhorne Slim and John Craigie. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday, April 27
New and Notable in Wilcox Park
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library will host a talk by Alan Peck, Wilcox Park superintendent, and Allynn Wilkinson, the library’s technology associate, on the newly digitized tree inventory for the park and the recent installation of the formal gardens, as well as a preview of the coming year in the park. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
April 27-May 14
“The Children”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “The Children” written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Steve Kidd. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, April 28
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Chloe Melas, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Luck of the Draw.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Back to the 80’s fundraiser
7 to 10 p.m.; Rosalini’s, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck.
The Stonington Education Fund will hold a fundraiser, Back to the 80’s, with DJ Doug. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtoneducationfund.net/events.
April 28-May 7
“The Lion King Jr”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the musical “The Lion King Jr.,” directed by Nicole DiMattei, based on the Broadway production and the Disney film. Performances will be held on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 6:30 p.m.; and on Sundays at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, April 29
Dante Society: Life and Times of Galileo
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk on the Life and Times of Galileo with Peter Nightingale from the University of Rhode Island. The talk is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Who Killed Joey ‘Numbers’ fundraiser
6:30 p.m.; Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly.
Stand Up For Animals will host Who Killed Joey ‘Numbers’ fundraiser featuring a ‘gangster’ wedding between rival mafia families. There will be a cash bar and desserts for sale. For tickets or more information, visit standupforanimals.org/ or call 401-348-9595.
Bergin O’Malley & Friends
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert with original songs and stories by Stonington local Bergin O’Malley. She will be joined by Melissa Haith, vocals, and Chris Kennedy, mandolin. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Mary Calvi book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Mary Calvi for the book “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, April 30
Stonington Madrigal Singers
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers will perform a selection of 15th to 17th century European music. There is a suggested donation of $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.