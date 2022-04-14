Thursday, April 14
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Hoffman Evergreen Preserve, North Stonington Road, Stonington.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Avalonia Land Conservancy’s Hoffman Evergreen Preserve. The trails offer beautiful scenery of evergreen and hardwood forests, crisscrossed by old stone walls, a colonial highway and stone structures of questionable age. To register, contact hike leader Sally Hanson at sallyhanson242@gmail.com.
Nan Rossiter author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Nan Rossiter for her book “A Good Measure.” The event is in partnership with OutCT and 15% of book sales will be donated to OutCT. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Abdi Nor Iftin
4:30 p.m.; Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a talk by Abdi Nor Iftin, an award-winning author and columnist, who will share his story of growing up in war-torn Mogadishu and sending secret dispatches to NPR. For more information, visit conncoll.edu.
April 14-May 8
“Sueño”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Sueño,” translated and adapted by José Rivera, from the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
April 14-17
"Ain't Too Proud"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present the Tony award winning musical "Ain't Too Proud," the story of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members The Temptations. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Friday, April 15
Exhibit opening
7 to 9:30 p.m.; The NEBI Gallery, 38 High St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit The Desert Nanoscape of Saguache, Colorado by artist Geoff Williams. For more information, visit nebigallery.org or call 401-388-8495.
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. The song this week will be "Stayin Alive" by the Bee Gees. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Friday Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold its annual Friday Fish & Chips dinners on Fridays through April 15. Dine-in or Take-out is available. Call 860-535-3855 or visit holyghostclub.com for more information.
Friday Night Fish Fry
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, Mystic.
Enders Island will host its annual Friday Night Fish Fry on Fridays through April 15. There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes choice of entrée, potato side, coleslaw, and beverage. Reservations are required. Stations of the Cross will be held between seatings. To make a reservation or for more information, visit endersisland.org
Won’t Back Down
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Tom Petty tribute band Don’t Back Down. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, April 16
Elaine Alexander book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with Elaine Alexander, author of “Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
October Road
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the James Taylor tribute band October Road. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
New London Big Band
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by trombonist and composer Sean Nelson’s New London Big Band. The concert will feature all original music composed by the band members. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
Newport String Project
2 p.m.; Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
The Newport String Quartet will perform Vistas al Mar by Eduard Toldrà Soler; Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte; and, with guest artist Jesse Holstein on viola, Brahms' String Quintet No. 2 in G Major. Proceeds support the Newport String Project's free after-school youth mentoring and community programs. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
Tuesday, April 19
Crews and Brews
5:15 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust community garden, 145 Main St., Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will host an Earth Day clean-up of its properties, followed by brews at Grey Sail Brewing Company, 62 Canal St. Registration is required. For more information or to sign up, contact Lauren Barber at lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Connelly Akstens author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Connelly Akstens for the book “Without Shame.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, April 20
Spring Flute and Piano recital
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Public Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library will host a recital with John Graham and John Curran, flute, and Sara Boyd, piano. The performance will include music by Bartok, Pachelbel, Debussy, Faure and Bizet. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, April 21
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Riverwood Preserve. The 148 acres of woodland has rocky ridges and fresh water wetlands adjacent to the Pawcatuck River and the Boy Scout Camp. To register, contact hike leader Dave Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
History of the Harp
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by local harpist, Faith Leitner, on the history, sounds and musical genre of the harp. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
April 21-May 8
“The Hatmakers Wife”
Various times; The Artic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick.
The Artic Playhouse will present “The Hatmakers Wife” by Lauren Yee, directed by Rachel Hanauer. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Friday, April 22
Mike Casey Jazz Trio
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s More Music series will host a performance by Mike Casey Jazz Trio. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
The James Montgomery Band with Christine Ohlman
8 p.m.; Mystic Luxury Cinemas, Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The James Montgomery Band will perform with guest Christine Ohlman. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit mysticluxurycinemas.com or call 860-536-4228.
Earth Day author panel
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an Earth Day author panel with David Mahood, author of "Kings of a Lonely Kingdom"; James T. Powers, "Earth Spirit: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Hope"; and Karina Lutz, "Preliminary Visions." For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday Night Folk: Ash & Eric
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Ash & Eric, former members of The Promise of Hope. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Opening reception
7 to 10 p.m.; Hygienic Art Gallery, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art Gallery will hold an opening reception for two new exhibits, Collective Chaos, featuring the art of Justin Fritch, Bill Herzfeld and Matt Makela and Personality in Structure, an architectural-themed showcase featuring the art of Mark Szantyr, Liisa Lang, and G. Roger Clements. For more information, visit hygienic.org or call 860-443-8001.
Rodolfo Leone
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by pianist Rodolfo Leone. The concert will feature Brahms Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5 and Schumann Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
April 22, 23
“A Very Jane Austen Horror”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “A Very Jane Austen Horror,” a collision of Austen novels and horror films. For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, April 23
Marty Podskoch author talk
1 p.m.; Langworthy Public Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
The Langworthy Library will host an author talk with Marty Podskoch about his book “The Rhode Island 39 Club” which encourages people to visit all 39 towns in Rhode Island. For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org or call 401-539-2851.
Brews & Books fundraiser
noon to 9 p.m.; Beer’d Brewing Co. Silo, 225 Leonard Dr., Groton.
The Groton Public Library is collaborating with Beer'd Brewing - The Silo for a Brews & Books fundraiser event in honor of World Book Day. Each book-themed, small-batch brew sold will benefit the library. There will be books, raffles, and a food truck at the event. For more information, visit grotonpl.org.
Whose Live Anyway?
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host an evening of improv comedy with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
Sunday, April 24
River Bend Cemetery tour and open house
2 to 4 p.m.; River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
River Bend Cemetery and the Babcock-Smith House Museum will host an Open House at River Bend Cemetery. Tours will be given of the office, exhibits, and selected stones in the cemetery. Opening remarks will be at 2:15 p.m., with tours leaving on the quarter hour beginning at 2:30 p.m. Last tour will begin at 3:30 p.m. The event is free. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Dennis Rebelo book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will present a book signing with author Dennis Rebelo for his new book, “Story Like You Mean It: How to build and Use your Personal Narrative to Illustrate Who You Really Are.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Chaucer talk with Kenneth Bleeth
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk Kenneth Bleeth, professor emeritus at Connecticut College, on Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales.” For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Atlantic City Blues Brothers
3 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by the tribute duo Atlantic City Blues Brothers. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com.
