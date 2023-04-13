Thursday, April 13
Cheers for Charity: Ashaway Free Library
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Grey Sail Brewing, 63 Canal St., Westerly.
Ashaway Free Library will hold a Cheers for Charity event at Grey Sail Brewing with light bites from local businesses. Tickets are $20 and include 2 beers or soft drinks. Proceeds will benefit the library’s collections, programs, and services. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary.
Titanic’s Connecticut Connections
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a presentation on the story of the Titanic and its passengers including those with Connecticut connections by Philip R. Devlin, a retired English, history, and Latin teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School. Registration is required to attend the program. To register, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
April 13-16
“The Inferior Sex”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Jacqueline Lawton’s “The Inferior Sex,” set in 1972 during the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
April 13-23
"Six"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “Six,” by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
April 13-30
"The Prom"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the musical “The Prom,” directed by Lisa Bono. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Friday, April 14
Jeff Benedict author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Jeff Benedict for the book “LeBron.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Saturday, April 15
Festival Ballet: Pure Dance
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Festival Ballet will present Pure Dance, a selection of contemporary and neoclassical ballet works. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Festival Ballet: Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig
1 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Festival Ballet will present the ballet Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig, based on the children's book by David Ira Rottenberg, with choreography by Eugenia Zinovieva. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
The Rite of Spring
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform a concert featuring soloist James Ehnes, violin, including Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, April 16
Monument talk with John Linton
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by John Linton on ‘Why Some Monuments Can’t Seem to Stay in One Place.’ Cost is $5; free for members. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704 for more information.
The Cowsills
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the local group The Cowsills, featuring Bob, Paul, and Susan Cowsill. Opening act will be Kara McKee. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Julie Rivkin talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Julie Rivkin on her current work on a critical edition of Henry James’ novel “What Maisie Knew.” For more information, email stonlib@stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-0658.
Lisa Jewell book signing
2 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Lisa Jewell for the book “The Family Remains.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Terry Fator
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by ventriloquist Terry Fator. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Tuesday, April 18
Jessa Maxwell author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Jessa Maxwell for the book “The Golden Spoon.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, April 19
Kiki Latimer author talk
2 p.m.; Langworthy Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
Local author Kiki Latimer will read from and discuss her book “Seeing God’s Face: A Catholic American Woman in India.” For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org or call 401-539-2851.
Thursday, April 20
Olean Center Night at the Theatre
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Frank Olean Center Night at the Theatre will showcase the film “Becoming Bulletproof” featuring an inclusive cast and production crew. The evening will begin with a reception with light fare and drinks, followed by the film. Tickets are $30 for the reception only or $60 for the reception and movie. All proceeds will benefit the Olean Center. For tickets, visit oleancenter.org/oleanevents.
Juliette Fay author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host a talk by Juliette Fay for the book “The Half of It.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Tim Walker and Elysa Engelman book talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host a book talk with Tim O’Brien and Elysa Engelman for the book “Sailing to Freedom” about the Underground Railroad’s connection to sailing and the local area. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
The Steamboat Lexington Calamity
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host author Brian E. O’Connor for a talk on his book, “Death by Fire” about the 1840 sinking of the steamboat Lexington in Long Island Sound. The talk is free. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org or call 860-535-8445.
Brian Wallin talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by historian Brian Wallin on The History of the Narragansett Pier Railroad. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
April 20-30
“Into the Woods”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present the Broadway Musical “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lupine. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Friday, April 21
Duo Fortin-Poirier
7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Québecoise pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, Duo Fortin-Poirier, will perform piano four-hands on an 1886 Chickering concert grand. The concert, Nuit Blanche, will feature works by Maurice Ravel, Christoph Willibald von Gluck, Alexander Borodin, Bright Sheng, Fazil Say, Maggie Ayotte, Victor Simon, Alfonso Peduto, and Shaun Choo. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Kristen Graves
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by folk/pop singer-songwriter Kristen Graves. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport.
Newport Classical will present a concert of contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day featuring Thomas Mesa, cello, and Ilya Yakushev, piano. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
April 21-23
“Addams Family the Musical”
Various times; Saint Bernard School, 1593 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville.
The Saint Bernard School Saints Player will present the Broadway show ““Addams Family the Musical.” Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10; $8 for seniors; $6 for ages 11 and under. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3mAB9aa.
Saturday, April 22
The Walkmen
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by New York City art rock band The Walkmen. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Mike Gunter book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Mike Gunter for the book “Climate Travels: How Ecotourism Changes Mindsets and Motivates Action.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
ECSO: Mendelssohn and Debussy
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring Mendelssohn’s Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage of 1828 and Claude Debussy’s impressionistic La mer (The Sea) of 1905. The performance will feature soloist Shirley Kim, cello. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com.
William Chapman Nyaho
7 p.m.; Carter Center for Music Education, 667 Waterman Ave., East Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring Ghanaian-American concert pianist, William Chapman Nyaho, who will perform piano music of Africa and the African Diaspora. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
April 22,23
Chorus of Westerly concert
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will perform Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, Tarik O’Regan’s And There Was Great Calm and Handel’s Zadok the Priest. Andrew Howell will conduct the chorus, along with the Pops Festival Orchestra and guest soloists Sarah Yanovitch Vitale, soprano and Keith Harris, baritone. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Sunday, April 23
“Picking Up Stones”
2 p.m.; The Dragon’s Egg Studio, 401 Shewville Road, Ledyard.
The Dragon’s Egg Studio will host a performance of “Picking up Stones: An American Jew's Moral Dilemma,” a new solo play written and performed by Sandra Laub and directed by Emma Palzere-Rae. The performance is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Reservations are required by emailing laubcho@aol.com or sandralaub08@gmail.com.
April 23-May 24
“Run for Your Wife”
Various times; Newport Playhouse, 102 Connell Highway, Newport.
Newport Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s comedy, “Run For Your Wife.” Performances will be held on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-848-7529 or visit newportplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.