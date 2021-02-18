Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Snow likely. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.