STONINGTON — Pianist Michael Bahmann will be the next guest at La Grua Center's Music Matters on YouTube series this Saturday.
Bahmann, a founding member of the Musicians of the Old Post Road who has performed at festivals around the world, will perform in a program called "Affinity: Connecting Bach, Chopin & Shostakovich," on the center's 1886 Chickering concert grand piano.
The music director and organist at the United Congregational Church of Little Compton, Bahmann has performed for the Chicago symphony chamber concerts, Bay Chamber Concerts, Museum Concerts of Rhode Island among others and toured with the baroque orchestra “Musica Aeterna” of Bratislava.
Recently, according to a post on La Grua's website, when Bahmann was putting together a series of solo recitals centered around Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier, he was "struck by the remarkable parallels between this seminal collection of studies of key and mood and the similar great tonal canvases by Frédéric Chopin and Dmitri Shostakovich."
"Each in his different way, the three composers delve into the essence of how keys and intervals relate to each other, and how the choice of key can determine moods ranging from the deepest contemplation and reverie to angular, almost surreal sketches," the La Grua program says. "Michael grouped six pairs of preludes and fugues that share note groups — though never in the same order — and, often enough, complementary textures."
La Grua's "sonorous, finely nuanced" Chickering piano, says the website information, "lends its own dimensions of depth, fine shading of touch, and chiaroscuro" to Bahmann's multi-hued playing. "Natural-light video and sumptuous, transparent stereo assure that the music comes first."
Bahmann will also discuss his solo recital in an accompanying interview, which was recorded during the recording session.
Tickets are $10 each. Ticket sales end approximately 30 minutes prior to start of the event. A private link to the concert will be shared with ticket holders and subscribers approximately 2 hours prior to the start of the event, and again 15 minutes before the start of the event.
