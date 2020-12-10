STONINGTON — This month's Music Matters concert at La Grua Center will feature a program called "Vintage Music of Latin America" with music by celebrated pianist Jacqueline Schwab.
Schwab, a Cape Cod-based musician, has performed on a number of the soundtracks of Ken Burns' Grammy award-winning documentaries, including "The Civil War," "Baseball" and "Mark Twain."
"Jacqueline Schwab brings more feeling and intensity to music than anyone I know. Her playing is insistent, physical, heartfelt and ... unusually moving," Burns said.
Schwab also performed at the White House for President Bill Clinton in 1997 to celebrate Burns' "Lewis and Clark" series and at the Smithsonian in 2000 celebrate its exhibition on the presidency. In 2009, she accompanied famed Scottish singer Jean Redpath on the "Late Show" with David Letterman.
Saturday's concert, which was prerecorded at La Grua, will be aired on the center's YouTube channel Saturday at 5 p.m., when Schwab will play the fetching, rhythmically captivating repertoire that propelled Latin American piano music into the hearts and consciousnesses of five generations of music-lovers.
The program celebrates the styles of music that were the forerunners of samba, salsa, and other Latin music of today — the sensual spirit, expressive melodies and pulsing dance rhythms of vintage habaneras, tangos, and waltzes, from Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and Mexico.
"I'm very excited about sharing this program with the La Grua audience," Schwab said in an email interview last week. "I've performed it for small venues around the U.S., but I've never done so on the La Grua Center's historic 9-foot Chickering piano!"
Schwab will perform both familiar and less well-known melodies by composers Ernesto Nazareth, Ernesto Lecuona, Ignacio Cervantes, Juan Jose Castro, Sebastian Yradier and more in classical and folk arrangements and is dedicating the program to the memory of Rhode Island artist and community folk dancer, the late John Buscaglia.
Buscaglia, who organized English country dances in the area, was both an artist and an advocate. He and his wife, Susan Shaw, organized the HopArts Studio Trail.
Schwab was recorded "in natural light and with rich, sumptuous audio," according to Christopher Greenleaf, artistic adviser for the music series.
Schwab is known for her solo piano concerts of vintage American and traditional English and Scottish music, and for creating the intimate feeling of an old-fashioned parlor setting. She also performs traditional Scottish music with the cello/piano duo New Rigged Ship, with cellist Reinmar Seidler and vintage American music with alto saxophonist Willie Sordillo. She has also collaborated with fiddler Jay Ungar, bassist and guitarist Molly Mason, fiddler Matt Glaser, whistle player L.E. McCullough and others.
Her "Down Came an Angel" CD, which features meditations on American Christmas music, including unusual Appalachian carols and South Carolina sea island spirituals, was called "One of the most beautiful and heartfelt Christmas discs to come along in a very long time," by the "All Music Guide."
"We’re so happy to have pianist Jacqueline Schwab with us," said Lori Robishaw, the center's executive director, in an announcement. "If you’re a fan of the PBS documentaries of Ken Burns, you’ve heard her play."
Tickets are $10. A private link to the concert will be shared with ticket-holders approximately 2 hours prior to the start of the event and again 15 minutes before the start of the event.
"If the timing doesn’t work for you, you may access the link at your leisure," Robishaw added.
