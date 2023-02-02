NORWICH — Petey Hop, whose album, "The Levee" — produced by the legendary Duke Robillard of Roomful of Blues and the Fabulous Thunderbirds — was considered by critics as one of the "most significant albums this side of the '60s," will perform with his group, Petey Hop and Friends, at the Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater next week.
The concert is part of the center's monthly Blues on Broadway program, designed to showcase "some of the finest national and international blues artists performing today," organizers said.
Petey Hop, "one of the most talented and yet lesser known and underappreciated Bluesmen performing today," according to a release from the center, "once you see and hear Petey perform once you'll never forget him."
A gifted singer, songwriter and guitarist, Hop has shared the stage with Hubert Sumlin and Pinetop Perkins and has jammed with Guns N’ Roses.
The youngest of seven children, Hop was exposed to all kinds of music as a child. His parents were swing babies, he said, who loved the likes of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, The Dorseys, Sinatra and Duke Ellington. His six brothers and sisters gave him the influences of The Beatles, The Stones, The Who, Cat Stevens, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Neil Young.
After studying his teenage years with former Peter Frampton alumni Ed Monteleone, who opened his eyes to Chet Atkins, Jerry Reed and others, Hop created a special fingerpicking style and forged a deep understanding of roots music.
With an appreciation for all styles of music — from Hank to Hendrix, Duke to Dylan, Bach to Buck, Son House to Son Volt or Muddy to Miles — Hop is steeped in electric blues from T-Bone through Stevie Ray, with a good understanding of early country blues as well.
Visit norwicharts.org for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
