WESTERLY — When I was a teenager way, way back in the '60s — madly in love with the Beatles and fully swept up in the British Invasion — I could not have imagined that one day, far in the future, I would be interviewing Peter Noone, the lead singer for Herman's Hermits, and singing to him our family version of "Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter."
Yet, there I was Tuesday afternoon, singing to Herman himself and chatting away with the affable singer ahead of his upcoming appearance Sunday at the Misquamicut Drive-In.
Noone, the very same man who charmed us with songs like "I’m Into Something Good," and “Baby, Baby, Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” will perform a live concert during a week filled with superstars.
As with drive-ins around the nation in the time of COVID-19, the Misquamicut Drive-In, run by the Misquamicut Business Association, has become the summer's entertainment hot spot.
On Saturday, Billy Gilman, the popular Hope Valley native with a loyal and enormous fan base, will perform, while Monday will see the one and only Al Copley at the drive-in courtesy Blues on the Beach.
Noone, who divides his time between Santa Barbara and London, told me he'll be performing with his longtime guitarist, Vance Bescia, in a duo and is looking forward to a new experience.
"I'm excited," he said.
"You know, I've never really done anything like this," said the man who made sure the lyric "I’m Henry VIII, I am, En-er-ee the eighth I am, I am," will remain lodged in the memories of generations of music-lovers. "We're just going to have fun and we'll see where the audience wants to go."
Noone, fresh from a similar outdoor concert in Cleveland, said he typically takes his cue from the audience.
"I just hope people come prepared to have a good time," he said.
Noone was only 15 when he achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits, whose songs like "Silhouettes,” "There’s A Kind of Hush," and "Leaning On A Lamp Post" have become classic '60s rock anthems.
Noone said he was grateful to the Beatles and other artists of the time.
"They were kind," he said. "They were nice people. We were just kids and they were kind and helpful to us."
Other musicians too, he said, like Roy Orbison and Elvis, took time to offer advice.
"Elvis was very kind and he was actually very funny," said Noone.
Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama. As a child, he played “Stanley Fairclough” in the long-running British soap opera "Coronation Street." He was also featured in the television series "Knight Errant," "Family Solicitor" and "Monro’s Saki Stories."
Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold more than 52 million records. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. As “Herman,” the photogenic Noone graced the cover of nearly every international publication, including Time Magazine. He performed on hundreds of television shows and appeared with such luminaries as Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin and Danny Kaye. He was cast as the engaging “Duke of Cheshire” in ABC’s musical version of "The Canterville Ghost."
Soon thereafter, he portrayed the title role in Hallmark Hall of Fame’s "Pinocchio." He also starred in three highly successful feature films for MGM: "Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter," "Hold On!" and "When the Boys Meet the Girls."
In the '80s, Noone starred on Broadway in the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s "The Pirates of Penzance," and won rave reviews for his superb portrayal of the dashing, young hero, Frederic. His performance was so well received that he went on to reprise the role at the world-famous Drury Lane Theatre in London.
Peter’s acting career flourished with guest-starring roles in any number of prime-time television series, including "Married With Children," "My Two Dads," "Too Close For Comfort" and"Laverne and Shirley."
In recent years, he was featured in the recurring role of “Paddington” on the CBS daytime drama, "As The World Turns," and became a favorite of the soap opera magazines and online message boards.
