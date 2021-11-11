STONINGTON — Accordionist Rachel Bell and pianist Karen Axelrod will share their vibrant celebration of the Celtic, English, Québecois and French traditions Saturday as Peregrine Road, a duo making its debut at the Music Matters concert series at La Grua Center.
The keyboard geniuses, said Music Matters Artistic Advisor Christopher Greenleaf, are "pure gold on their impressive own."
"Gather them together on one stage as Peregrine Road," he added, "and we fortunate listeners unresistingly succumb to their deft, elegant, mellifluous way with a tune. Their approach to traditional music is sometimes propulsive, always lyrical, and a bit too seductive for the dancers among us."
The music starts just after 5 p.m., Greenleaf said in a release, "as always, in our 'stay-in-the-music,' intermissionless format."
Early arrivals have a generous choice of unreserved seats, he said, and "latecomers' choice of seating can be rather limited."
"Please help us observe our musician-friendly policy of not admitting late arrivals to main-level seating during music," Greenleaf added, "Regardless of your state of vaccination, we ask that you remain masked throughout the performance. Our performers will play unmasked."
Concertgoers are asked to park in the lot at the north end of the Stonington Commons greensward, or on the streets just outside. La Grua is a one-minute walk from either.
Admission is by $20 tickets reserved online. While the pandemic continues, La Grua is not encouraging walk-in admissions. The concert is free to subscribers, but requires an RSVP.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
