UNCASVILLE — Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling group Pentatonix will bring its holiday spirit to Mohegan Sun Arena in December with "Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021."
The concert celebrates the quintet’s sixth holiday-themed album, "Evergreen," which will be released on Oct. 29.
Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.
Last summer, Pentatonix released "At Home," an EP featuring new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "When the Party's Over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries) before releasing two original songs, “Happy Now” and “Be My Eyes” (from their album "The Lucky Ones," as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears’ “Mad World."
The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, "We Need A Little Christmas," and performances at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Most recently, Pentatonix released their new original album, "The Lucky Ones," in February of 2021 and "The Lucky Ones Deluxe" in September of 2021.
Tickets are $75 and $55 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun box office beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, subject to availability.
The tour requires all attendees to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and must provide proof of negative result prior to entering venue. Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
