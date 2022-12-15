UNCASVILLE — Pentatonix, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet that has reimagined, reinvigorated, and redefined a cappella, will bring the final stop of their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!" tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville next week on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Based in Arlington, Texas, the group currently consists of vocalists Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee.
Since emerging in 2011, the members of Pentatonix have reached unprecedented heights, topping charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from the White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Hollywood Bowl.
Their catalog boasts back-to-back No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified "Pentatonix" in 2015, and the platinum-certified "A Pentatonix Christmas" in 2016.
The Season 21 winners of "The Voice," Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour’s special guests. In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix unveiled its 11th full-length and sixth holiday album, "Holidays Around The World," in October via RCA Records.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
