PEACEDALE — Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture has scheduled two Zoom talks for the month of November. The first, "Digging the past on Manisses," will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. when Jay Waller, senior archaeologist at The Public Archaeology Laboratory, will talk about highlights of recent archaeological discoveries on Block Island that are contributing to a deeper understanding of Manissean Indian life. The Block Island investigations on Block Island provided evidence for 7,000 years of Native American occupation.
On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Wakefield resident Ruth Shilling, who has led more than 50 tours of Egypt, will give a virtual tour of the tomb of Queen Nefertari, wife of Ramesses II. Nefertari was considered the favorite wife of Ramesses the Great, who reigned in Egypt from 1279 to 1213 B.C. The vibrantly-colored paintings that cover almost every available surface of her burial tomb are considered the best preserved in any ancient Egyptian burial site and the most eloquent and detailed description of an Egyptian's journey to the afterlife.
To register for the talks, send an e-mail to pdmoac@aol.com and instructions will be provided.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
