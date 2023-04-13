PAWCATUCK — Lily Grace Terry may be pretty young to be an influencer, but the 4½-year-old big sister has already inspired a song and a children's book.
"If I Were the Moon" is an illustrated children's book by Lily's dad, musician Jesse Terry of Pawcatuck, which is based on a song version of the book that he wrote during the pandemic for his children, Lily, and her new baby brother, Aidan.
Lily's dad will sing the song version — and sign copies of his "sweet and endearing picture book" — at his show this Saturday at the Knickerbocker, where he'll be performing with Pete Francis, a founding member of alternative roots powerhouse Dispatch.
"I love being home and I love playing at the Knick," Terry in a phone interview Monday morning. "I love playing in that room and I can't wait to be back."
"This is a new chapter in my life," said Terry, who after years of touring, a yearslong stint in Nashville, and the long pandemic, said he knew it was time to come home and stay home, "when your heart is calling out for a place to call home."
Writing the book, with the support of his wife and the involvement of his children, he said, "has been a really special journey.
"It's always nice to get recognition," he said, "but getting it for my daughter is really special.
"She's very aware of the book," said a laughing Terry. "That's a good thing, because that's what it's about."
Terry said he wrote "If I Were the Moon" as a "message of empowerment" for his children, to encourage them "to fearlessly pursue their dreams, while assuring them that they are safe and protected."
The song version of "If I Were the Moon" is from his latest album, "When We Wander."
Terry, who often tours with Jessica, his wife of more than a decade, said he was inspired also by his audiences.
Whenever he performed "If I Were the Moon," he said, his audiences immediately responded.
"They urged me to adapt the song into a children’s book,” Terry said. "When the pandemic hit, my wife and I made a vow to fulfill that vision."
"You've got to listen to your audiences," he said. "I credit my audience for encouraging me."
The response from fans to the video for “If I Were the Moon” added to the spark for the idea, he said. So, after a meeting with their good friend Josh Chalmers (author of "Change the World Before Bedtime"), they were introduced to Schiffer Publishing, who in turn connected them with illustrator Jacqueline East, who the Terrys thought was "a perfect fit for the book."
East, who has been illustrating for children "since she was a child herself," she said in a statement, has had studios above a chocolate factory and in a caravan by the sea.
An illustrator of various bestsellers, "her watercolor style brings a warmth and endearing quality to any project she works on," the statement said.
"She is amazing," Terry said.
The mission of Schiffer Kids is "to build the knowledge base for 'SEED AND STEAM' learning through content that promotes critical thinking, opens up conversations, and ultimately inspires young minds."
"We’ve been very fortunate to land with a wonderful publisher like Schiffer Kids and an illustrator like Jacqueline right out of the gate," said Jesse. "They’ve been so helpful and supportive. Our goal has always been to bring beautiful work into the world, and provide comfort and inspiration."
"When We Wander," released in May of 2021, and the first album of songs he wrote since becoming a parent, has received positive critical acclaim from the likes of American Songwriter Magazine, which wrote, "'When We Wander' is not only a personal milestone for the artist but a pivotal moment in his journey as a career musician."
Although Lily was the initial inspiration for the song, Terry said, 3-month old Aidan was on hand for the launch of the book.
"We’re excited to launch the book with him by our side," Terry said, promising that Aidan too, "will get a book someday."
Signed copies of "If I Were the Moon" are available on Terry's website, https://www.jesseterrymusic.com/
