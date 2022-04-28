WESTERLY - It will be a lucky ducky day for sure for the owner of the winning rubber ducky this Saturday when the 22nd annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race returns to downtown Westerly- Pawcatuck.
Produced by the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation, the event - the largest charitable fundraiser in the two-state region - is held again, with more than 30 local schools and nonprofit organizations participating with an opportunity to raise money for a variety of good causes. The fun will begin with games and food and a big bouncy house Saturday morning in Pawcatuck's Donahue Park and will continue until approximately 20,000 yellow rubber duckies are poured over the bridge and into the river for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck.
The lucky ducky who owns the winning duck will win the grand prize of a family trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando. The winning tickets also includes airfare, hotel and park passes or $2,500 in cash.
More than 90 additional prizes will be awarded to the winning ducks, which include tickets to local attractions and sporting events, gift certificates to local restaurants and merchants.
Participants are invited to buy a duck for $5 at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce office or various downtown locations on race day.For more information contact Dezmarie Doyle at 401-596-7761.
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
