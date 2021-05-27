WESTERLY — The June show at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly — "Creating Joy-Inspiration Revealed" — will be bursting with color, bursting with life and graced with the talents of two extraordinary local artists.
The show will feature the works of featured artists Patty Nunes and Dan Marantz, accompanied by "Art in Bloom," floral arrangements designed by members of the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club.
"The artists are excited to welcome the community to the gallery to see the show, which will showcase both live 'Art in Bloom' and an abundance of color and movement," said artist Helen Roy.
"Patrons can enjoy pink poppies blooming, iconic local scenes, abstract and impressionistic blue green seascapes, colorful vintage glass flowers," said Roy, along with "one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden bowls, charcuterie boards and tables."
"June’s show will also be alive with colorful floral arrangements," said Roy, explaining the how the annual June tradition of "sharing in the creative process" with garden club members works. "Each participating club member will select a work of art as inspiration for a unique floral interpretation ... and guests of the show get the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful creative bouquets complementing the various artwork on display during the first weekend of June."
Nunes, a lifelong resident of the Westerly-Stonington area, credits her interest and love of art to her father, who encouraged her potential at a young age, Roy said. A retired elementary school teacher, Nunes began painting in 2010 when she studied with noted Mystic watercolorist Ralph Acosta.
Nunes, who loves to travel, and loves her hometown, said much of her work depicts the beauty of the area and her watercolors depict her appreciation of nature its colors and creatures.
"Her watercolors are joyful and vibrant and yet soft," said Roy. "Nunes’ love of nature, travel, and her beautiful hometown are evident in her work." An active gallery member since 2011, Nunes has gained recognition for her watercolors and has exhibited in various venues the region.
Marantz, a woodworker, has always been very good with his hands, said Roy, noting that over his lifetime "he has enjoyed several passions, including printing, building, sailing and now woodworking."
Whenever he begins a new piece he repeats a mantra, Roy said, "Created by God, crafted by Dan.”
"The beauty of the wood, the figuring and the shape determine what will be crafted," said Roy. "Whether turning a bowl, building a table or other furniture, he thinks about what the piece of wood could be or how someone might fall in love with it. Most of his work is artistic first with function following."
It took Marantz almost three years as a self-taught wood-turner to finally decide he would like to have his work shown to more than just his family and friends, said Roy, noting that often Marantz has started a piece with a design in mind, then, as he works with the wood, decided to change the whole piece to whatever the wood leads.
His work in the show highlights techniques and skills he has learned in the past few years.
"With each new piece he has tried to add another dimension, a new style or a touch of whimsy," Roy said.
Along with Nunes and Marantz, Roy added, the gallery's approximately 50 other elected artists will also participate in the June show with a variety of two and three-dimensional mediums, also exploring the June show’s theme. The collection includes a variety of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, mobiles, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass and sculpture. The gallery shop has a number of new items, she added, including an array of small, affordable works like framed and unframed prints, cards, candles, miniature paintings, bookmarks, colorful coasters, wine glasses and fine collectibles.
The gallery recognizes its duty to care for the community and will be taking all necessary COVID-19 health precautions, said Roy, so there will be no opening reception. In-person events including the "First Friday" opening reception will resume when determined to be safe for all. Updates are available on the gallery’s website, www.westerlyarts.com. For more information call 401- 596-2221.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
