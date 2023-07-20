WESTERLY — "Summer Evenings at the Watch Hill Chapel," a new series featuring music and a speakers' program inside the storied Bluff Avenue building, will make its debut next week with a concert by an internationally acclaimed group of musicians.
The new series, according to Chapel Trustee Jackson Marvel, will feature concerts and lectures throughout July and August. All the events scheduled in the series are open to all and free of admission, he said.
The concert series will debut on Saturday, July 29, with a concert by Pacifica Quartet, a multiple Grammy Award-winning group which has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.
With its powerful energy and captivating, cohesive sound, the Pacifica has established itself as the embodiment of the senior American quartet sound.
Pacifica Quartet, whose career spans three decades, will present a program that includes Beethoven's "String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor," Dvorak's "String Quartet No. 12 in F Major 'American,'" and Florence Price's "String Quartet No. 1 in G Major."
Known for its virtuosic and exuberant performance style — and often-daring repertory choices — the quartet was named faculty string quartet-in-residence at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in 2012.
Previously, the quartet was quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2000, the quartet received its second Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance for Contemporary Voices, which featured the works of three Pulitzer Prize-winning women. The quartet also leads the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Formed in 1994, the Pacifica Quartet quickly won chamber music’s top competitions, including the 1998 Naumburg Chamber Music Award. In 2002 the ensemble was honored with Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and the appointment to Lincoln Center’s The Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two), and in 2006 was awarded a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.
Recent season highlights include defining performances at Shriver Hall with Marc-André Hamelin and for the Montreal International String Quartet Academy, as well as appearances on North America’s major chamber-music series, including concerts in Charlottesville, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City and Vancouver.
An ardent advocate of contemporary music, the Pacifica Quartet commissions and performs many new works, including those by Keeril Makan, Julia Wolfe, and Shulamit Ran, the latter in partnership with the Music Accord consortium, London’s Wigmore Hall, and Tokyo’s Suntory Hall.
The work, "Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory," had its New York debut as part of the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center series.
The speaker series, titled "Solving the Mysteries of the Scriptures," will begin on Aug. 1 with a talk by Yale University professor Dr. Joel Baden, called "Creating the Hebrew Bible." The second talk will be on Aug. 8 and will feature Dr. James Vanderkam from the University of Notre Dame who will give a talk titled "The Dead Sea Scrolls." For the final program of the series on Aug. 22. Dr. Michael Peppard from Fordham University will speak on "Writers of the New Testament."
The next concert evening will take place on Aug. 19 when the Neave Trio will perform a program of Brahms, Ravel and Samuel Coleridge Taylor.
