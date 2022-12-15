NEWPORT — Susan Matthews, a ceramicist who has been making and showing her artwork in Rhode Island for more than 25 years, has announced the February opening of OVERLAP, an artist-run exhibition space, retail store and art studio where exceptional contemporary art and design can be created, supported and shared with the community.
OVERLAP will be located at 112 Van Zandt Ave. in Newport.
The project space will host a series of exhibitions lasting from five to eight weeks showcasing rigorous art and artists, according to a statement from OVERLAP.
"This space will provide an opportunity for artists to imagine, realize and present comprehensive bodies of individual works or installations, as well as be a platform for visionary curatorial projects," according to the statement.
The retail space will hold a curated selection of unusual art and design work by regional artists available for sale.
"It will be a place to find beautiful, original, and surprising things to use, to admire and to enliven your daily experience," Matthews said.
The building, until recently the home of N and E glass, has undergone major renovations over the past year and half. Architect Jim Estes, of Estes, Twombly and Titrington Architects, and builder Joseph Scotti have transformed the space into a beautiful, contemporary, light-filled store, exhibition space and studio.
Matthews said as a ceramist, she is "familiar with the gray areas between art and design, sculpture and functional objects." She believes all types of art should be valued, creativity should be encouraged and that art should be incorporated into our lives as much as possible.
For more information, go to overlapnewport.com and follow #overlapnewport on Instagram.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
