GROTON — "Open Air: An Exhibition of Sculpture and Installation Art" is now on display in Groton at the Alexey von Schlippe Gallery at UConn Avery Point.
The exhibition, "developed in response to this unusual time of limited public activity," has two components: "Open Air by Day," which offers an exhibition of outdoor sculpture and installation art on the grounds of UConn Avery Point, and "Open Air by Night," a series of outdoor art film and video art projections onto the façades of Branford House and the Avery Point lighthouse.
Art film projections will be presented during the month of August from Thursday-Saturday from dusk until one hour after nightfall. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. The sculpture exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.
For information about the artworks in the show and a calendar of special events, visit openair2020.art.uconn.edu. Updates are also available on the von Schlippe Gallery’s Instagram account @avsgalleryuconn.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
