HARTFORD — Out Film CT, which produces Connecticut's longest-running film festival, announced the complete lineup of films in the 35th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival, a hybrid event that will feature both in-person and virtual screenings. This year's event features 113 feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries, selected from over 675 submissions from around the globe. The 2022 festival will also see the return of parties celebrating the opening, centerpiece and closing films.
The in-person films will run from June 3-12 while virtual features and short film programs will be available to screen from June 3 through June 19. Many of the feature films will be preceded by short films not included in the short film programs.
Most in-person movie screenings will be offered at Cinestudio, a historic movie house located on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. The closing night in-person films will be screened at Apple Cinemas (Front Street) and the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. Virtual screenings of shorts and features are available to view via the nonprofit's website, OutFilmCT.org.
"Out Film CT is delighted at the expanse and depth of submissions we received this year," said festival co-director Shane Engstrom. "We'll be hosting two world premieres, seven North American premieres, five U.S. premieres, and twelve East Coast premieres."
In particular, he added, "we are excited to premiere a new short film shot right here in Connecticut entitled 'Gay Spirit Radio: Not Afraid To Be Different — The Keith Brown Story,' directed by University of Hartford's Susan Cardillo. Keith is an area legend having hosted America's longest-running gay radio program on UHart's station, WWUH."
"We've embraced the possibilities that a hybrid format has provided. We've expanded our offerings for 2022 to 31 distinct programs, up from 27 last year," said festival co-director Jaime Ortega. "We will be featuring fourteen features, seven documentaries, a TV series, and nine themed shorts programs. There is truly something for everyone."
Tickets for in-person and virtual screenings of features and shorts programs are $12/$10 for seniors and students. Tickets for opening night (June 3) and closing night (June 11) in-person films, including post-show parties, are $25/$20 for seniors and students.
All-Access FestiPasses to view all in-person or virtual films and shorts programs are $125/$200 for a 2-person household. A Five-Show FestiPass, good for five in-person or virtual feature film or short film programs, is $50/$80 for a 2-person household (excludes opening and closing night films/parties).
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
