KINGSTON — The story of Aphra Behn, a 17th century dramatist, poet, spy and England’s first professional female playwright, will come to life this weekend in Liz Duffy Adams’ popular, bawdy farce, “Or,” which opens tonight in the University of Rhode Island’s Robert E. Will Theatre.
With a lineup of historical characters — including King Charles II of England, spy William Scot and actress Nell Gwynne — “Or,” is based on Behn's real life, but also embraces the contradictions of her life — spy and artist, a writer of comedies amid a time of plague, war and the Great Fire of London.
“Aphra Behn was very fascinating,” said Sarah Taylor, a URI senior from North Providence, who is directing the fully student-run production. “She was so ahead of her times. She was a bisexual woman, she believed in the bohemian ideal of love who you want, she was a spy, and she laid the groundwork for women in theater. As a woman in theater, I have so much to thank her for. And no one really knows who she is, so just telling her story was really important to me.”
Set around 1670, the play captures Behn during one frantic night in the parlor of her rented lodgings. Released from debtors’ prison and anxious to break from the spy game, she is writing a play that must be finished by morning to secure a deal with a London producer. There’s just one small problem. An array of lovers and friends keep barging in — amid slamming doors. As she tries to put pen to paper, there’s an assassination plot to foil, a pardon to win, and an actress’ charms to resist.
“The characters, the language, every last joke — there is nothing left to be desired in a play,” said senior Jenna Muldoon, who plays the part of Behn. “I think it will resonate with audiences for a myriad of reasons.
"As adults, we try to deny that sex is funny and that love, drama, and murder are exciting," she added. "But once we allow ourselves to indulge those feelings, Liz Duffy Adams and our characters will carry us away to a world of romance, laughter and so much more.”
Muldoon, a New York native who wanted to be a writer as a child, has found a connection with the role of Aphra Behn.
“She played such a significant role in paving the way for female writers,” Muldoon said. “To take on such a role is an honor, and incredibly exciting and terrifying. My biggest concern is doing her justice and exciting the audience with how remarkable she was and still is.”
Seniors Peter McGreen and Olivia Humulock join Muldoon. Each of them play three different characters. The production presents them all with a lot to unpack — learning beautiful, witty period dialogue, perfecting numerous accents, and becoming adept at the quick costume change.
Understudy Liam Roberts of Warwick, the resident expert on accents, worked with the cast to refine the dialects for each character. For McGreen, those are the scoundrel Scot, the sensitive King Charles, and the larger-than-life theater manager Lady Davenant. For Humulock, it’s Nell, Behn’s servant, Maria, who Humulock plays as a “sassy Irish lady,” and the male jailor in the first scene.
“I haven’t done a show where I did an accent. I always mess around with accents when I’m joking with my friends, but for this I actually have to sit down and practice switching between an Irish and Cockney accent,” said Humulock. “The language is beautiful. You have the beautiful poetic side of Aphra reading poetry and then the more modern language. That’s what makes it funny.”
Along with being this year’s student-run production, “Or,” is part of the theater department’s four main-stage productions. The student-run play is usually the season’s fifth show, competing with larger main-stage productions for resources. But as a main-stage show, it has a larger production budget and its student designers have the full assistance of the professional staff used for the main productions.
