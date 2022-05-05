From Westerly to Stonington, art-lovers have plenty of good works to feast upon. On Friday — for the first time since 2019 — the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an in-person reception for its once annual Regional Art Exhibit for the 27th time.
As it has for the last quarter century, the gallery invited regional artists to submit their best work for the prestigious exhibit, along with the opportunity to be awarded cash prizes. More than $4,000 will be awarded to artists for fine art and crafts in all mediums. A special ACGOW Award in celebration of the gallery’s 30th anniversary will be presented by Lynn Anderson and Charles Ligouri, two of the gallery's founding members, during Friday's opening reception.
As in years past, the gallery has invited a distinguished juror to judge the show. This year's juror is Michael Rose, an art historian, gallerist and writer who has served as the gallery manager at the historic Providence Art Club since 2014. Under his leadership, the club's galleries have earned three consecutive Best of Rhode Island awards for Best Art Gallery in Providence.
Rose, who oversees a rigorous exhibition schedule spread across three unique gallery spaces and has juried exhibitions for numerous local arts organizations, is also the author of "Inside Art," a popular weekly column for GoLocalProv.com.
In addition to selecting all pieces for the exhibit, Rose will be responsible for determining the award winners in all categories, including the Washington Trust Company Award of $250, the Jerry’s Artarama $100 gift card, the Watch Hill Oysters Award (Watercolor) of $250, the Louise Pittaway Award for excellence in painting of $500, and $3,000 in awards for fine craft from the Katherine Forest Craft Foundation.
In Stonington meanwhile, La Grua Center will also hold an opening reception for a show titled "I'll Follow the Sun," featuring the work of photographer Shelley Lawrence Kirkwood.
Kirkwood, an artist, writer, educator and forest therapy guide whose works have been exhibited internationally and have been published in numerous magazines, will share her dynamic, large-scale botanical works, some of which were awarded Best in Show by the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society at an international exhibition hosted by Saatchi gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.