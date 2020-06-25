MYSTIC — Olde Mistick Village and Mystic Luxury Cinemas will present a second drive-in movie experience on Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27. Net proceeds will benefit Stonington High School freshman Ben French and his family, who are recovering from a tragic accident in May.
“Due to the success of last drive-in movie nights we were able to donate $5,000 to our neighbors at Mystic Aquarium,” said Chris Regan, property manager of Olde Mistick Village in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to get our businesses back on track, but we also want to do everything we can for our neighbors in the community who are going through incredible challenges.”
This weekend’s drive-in experience will feature a showing of "Mamma Mia" on Friday and "Remember the Titans," on Saturday. Olde Mistick Village restaurants will be offering curbside dinner service for guests to enjoy before showtime.
Each drive-in ticket will also come with two free tickets to the newly renovated Mystic Luxury Cinemas. Guests will be allowed into the parking lot starting at 7 p.m. with all shows starting at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $40 per car. Tickets must be purchased online at https://www.mysticluxurycinemas.com/ or on Fandango.
“We as a village and as a community have to keep thinking creatively if we are going to get through these tough times,” said Mystic Luxury Cinema Owner, Bill Dougherty. “Mystic Luxury Cinema and Olde Mistick Village have been a part of this community for decades. We are doing everything we can to ensure that our community emerges stronger and more connected than ever before.”
The 32-foot by 17-foot screen will be set up in Olde Mistick Village’s parking lot, and cars will each be separated by a parking space, allowing for guests to set up lawn chairs while maintaining social distancing from other guests. Staff equipped with masks and gloves will be on hand at all entrances and in the parking lot to ensure social distancing is being observed and to assist guests.
In Westerly, meanwhile, the Misquamicut Drive-in will join drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada by airing a one night only, first-of-its-kind show with Garth Brooks on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/3faYOop.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
