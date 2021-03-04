MYSTIC — Olde Mistick Village will present "Ice in the Village," a weekend full of winter-themed family fun including ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, photo contests and a costume contest.
“We want 2021 to be a big year for our guests," said village property manager Chris Regan. "Families are looking for opportunities to get out and enjoy themselves safely after a year of being shut in."
"We are looking to create a weekend experience for families members of all ages to enjoy," he added.
Ice in the Village will include a series of events on Friday and Saturday, starting with live broadcasts with WBMW this Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. In addition, 16 ice sculptures will be set up throughout the village, with two additional sculptures being added on Saturday at 11 a.m. during a live ice sculpture-carving demonstration.
A Fantastical Frozen Costume Contest, for children and families to share their costumed photos using the hashtag #IceInTheVillage, will be held throughout the weekend. Winners for the costume contest and the photo contest will be announced at noon on Tuesday, March 8, with trophy prizes for the top three costume contest winners and a $100 gift certificate for the photo contest winner.
In addition to costumes and ice sculptures, a scavenger hunt will take place throughout the village with popular fantasy characters hiding throughout the Olde Mistick Village shops. Participants who find them all will be entered for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate.
Mystic Luxury Cinemas will also be providing a free showing of Warner Brothers' "Happy Feet" on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. Seating is limited in accordance with state protocols and will be available on a first come-first served basis.
Due to COVID-19, Olde Mistick Village asks all guests to wear a face covering and maintain six feet of social distancing between themselves and other guests. As always, pets are welcome at Olde Mistick Village, and we encourage guests to share photos of their experience on social media with the hashtag #IceInTheVillage.
The village will extend its hours on Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m.
For more information visit oldemistickvillage.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
