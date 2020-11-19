MYSTIC — More than half a million lights will be aglow in Holiday Lights Spectacular, a new attraction at Olde Mistick Village that kicks off on Nov. 25 and runs through the end of January.
The lights will decorate the Olde Mistick Village square of shops and restaurants in an "open-air village" and will be the largest event of its kind in southern New England.
“Olde Mistick Village will continue to be a safe place for families to come and enjoy the holiday season. We are incredibly excited to be hosting an extraordinary lighting display for guests to enjoy while enjoying shopping and a great meal,” said Chris Regan, property manager of Olde Mistick Village. “Over the summer we had thousands of families come and experience the village safely. With this year’s Holiday Lights Spectacular, we wanted our guests to experience the holidays in a way that brings people hope and comfort during these uncertain times.”
The Holiday Lights Spectacular marks the start of the holiday season at Olde Mistick Village, which will also include the return of the annual Holiday Carnival on Saturday, Dec. 5, and the Luminaria on Friday, Dec. 11.
The 2020 Holiday Lights Spectacular will begin set-up on Friday, with new lighting displays added each day through Wednesday, Nov. 25, when the full display will be lit at 4 p.m. for the first time.
Olde Mistick Village shops will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, Olde Mistick Village asks all guests to wear a face covering and maintain six feet of social distancing between themselves and other guests. Pets are welcome and guests are encouraged to share photos of their experience at Olde Mistick Village on social media with the hashtag #deckthevillage.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
