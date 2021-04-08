OLD LYME — The Florence Griswold Museum, which serves as the home of American Impressionism, officially open for the season, has instituted safeguards to protect both visitors and staff. The museum, situated along the picturesque Lieutenant River in Old Lyme, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a reduced-capacity, 24-hour-advance reservation system now available.
The grounds of the rolling 12-acre site will remain open to everyone, but masks and physical distancing will be required of everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors without pre-booked tickets will be admitted as capacity allows.
Some of the upcoming programs include one today at 3 p.m., when Paul Zimmerman, owner Paul Zimmerman Roses Consulting and Design and the producer/actor of "Roses are Plants Too," a YouTube series and blog, will give a talk, and on April 28 at 11 a.m., Kathleen A. Foster, the Robert L. McNeil Jr. senior curator of American Art for the Philadelphia Museum of Art will give a lecture called, "American Artists Discover Watercolor."
For reservations and more information, visit https://florencegriswoldmuseum.org.
