SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Lifelong surfer, environmentalist and singer-songwriter Will Evans will perform his first summer concert Saturday at Ocean Mist with with special guest Rory O’Neill, a musician who gained popularity during Season 19 of "American Idol."
Evans, a well-known surfer and musician who has spent the last decade as the primary songwriter and frontman for the New England-based roots-rock outfit Barefoot Truth, said he's excited to be returning home.
"It's always a joy to perform in Rhode Island, but it's even better when you can literally paddle out for a surf before show time," he said in a statement. The show is part of his 19-city tour “The Messenger," which has been garnering sold-out performances that "captivate and unify fans by the healing power of songs like 'Adam & Eve', 'Rise', and 'Family Tree'," he said.
Evans’ shows are known for displaying technical mastery of live-looping that showcase his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, including the didgeridoo, hand pan drum, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals.
"Building relationships with people who have used the music for healing or comfort, or have connected with the message on a deeper level is extremely meaningful to me," he said. "I've always been motivated to write with depth and substance, to be vulnerable and speak my truth. It just seems like more people are ready to let their hearts lead them down a more open and conscious path."
Evans, whose daughter, Hazel, was born just before the pandemic, calls her "his own messenger and teacher in life."
"She's reminded me how we all come into this world with no judgment, just love," Evans said. "She is the messenger I needed to realize my work is important, it matters, we all matter.”
Fans attending the show can expect an uplifting, almost spiritual experience through Evans’ music.
"My goal is to make the audience feel, even if only for a moment that we are all connected. One people, One Tribe."
After four albums and more than 50 million streams on Pandora and Spotify, Evans has embarked on his solo journey — carrying along some of the Jack Johnson-ish vibes from his earlier band. He’s since released three additional full-length albums and traveled the U.S. & Europe several times over.
His album "Rise" was nominated for three categories by the New England Music Awards. The album features deeply personal topics of humanity, compassion, and a reflection of the current political times. While promoting the album, he toured extensively with his friend and fellow conscious-roots musician Trevor Hall, performing for sold-out crowds across North America and Europe. In 2020 Evans released "The Summer Swell."
Ernie Smith, a musician whose talent spans a range of musical expressions, including country, folk, Reggae, dancehall and gospel, will perform Friday at Ocean Mist, with Westerly's Soulshot and special guests Andy Bassford, Dion Knibb and Ken Stewart of the Skatalites.
Smith earned the well-deserved national awards of the Order of Distinction and the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service in the Field of Music from the Government of Jamaica for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
