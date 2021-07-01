WESTERLY — Ocean House will team up with Savoy Bookshop and Café this summer for the "Summer Author Series," a six-part program featuring a number of critically-acclaimed writers who will talk about their newly published memoirs or novels.
On select Wednesday evenings throughout the summer, Deborah Goodrich Royce, author of "Ruby Falls," and "Finding Mrs. Ford," will moderate the conversations, which begin on Wednesday, July 7, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 25. The series will kick off with Beatriz Williams, author several novels, including the recently-published "Our Woman in Moscow."
Wendy Francis, the author of "Summertime Guests," will be Royce's guest on July 21 and Virginia Hume, author of "Haven Point," will be her guest on Aug. 4.
Williams will return on Aug. 11 with co-authors Lauren Willig and Karen White — or "Team W" as they call themselves — who wrote a family saga spanning 50-plus years called "All the Ways We Said Goodbye," all together.
On Aug. 18, Joan Hill and Katie Mahon, authors of "The Miracle Collectors," will join Royce, who will turn the tables a bit on Aug. 25, when she is interviewed by Robin Kall, founder of the Providence-based "Reading with Robin."
The series will take place in the Seaside Ballroom of Ocean House beginning at 5 p.m. A copy of the author’s book is included in the price of the ticket, as is wine and valet parking.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
