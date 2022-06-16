WESTERLY — Novelist Mary Alice Monroe, whose "Beach House" series and other stories has captured the attention of millions of readers, will make her first Rhode Island appearance next week when she joins Ocean House owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce to discuss "The Summer of Lost and Found," the latest book about the historic Rutledge family of Charleston, South Carolina, for the Summer Author Series.
The event will be the only Rhode Island stop for Monroe, whose husband is a member of the well-known Potter family from Jamestown.
"It's a dream to have the queen of the summer beach read visit our beautiful state and Ocean House," said Monroe's friend and publicist, Laura Rossi.
In "The Summer of Lost and Found," readers find Rutledge family members facing "a summer of upheaval and change with perseverance, a spirit of unity and a dose of humor."
It follows Linnea Rutledge, who typically finds the coming of spring a time of renewal, but in the spring of 2020, it feels more like stagnation as she faces another layoff, "this time from the aquarium she adores."
For her — and her family — finances, emotions and health teeter at the brink. To complicate matters, her new love interest, Gordon, struggles to return to the Isle of Palms from England. Meanwhile, her old flame, John, turns up from California and is quarantining next door. She tries to ignore him, but when he sends her plaintive notes in the form of paper airplanes, old sparks ignite. When Gordon at last reaches the island, Linnea wonders — is it possible to love two men at the same time?
Love in the time of coronavirus proves challenging, at times humorous, and ever changing. Relationships are redefined, friendships made and broken, and marriages tested. As the weeks turn to months, and another sea turtle season comes to a close, Linnea discovers there are more meaningful lessons learned during this summer than opportunities lost, that summer is a time of wonder, and that the exotic lives in our own back yards. In "The Summer of Lost and Found," Linnea and the Rutledge family continue to face their challenges with the strength, faith, and commitment that has inspired readers for decades.
A New York Times-bestselling author of 27 books — including her forthcoming book for middle-grade readers, "Search for Treasure," Monroe has sold nearly 8 million copies of her books, which have been published worldwide. "The Beach House" is a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie.
"Her themes of environmentalism and conservation are perfectly aligned with our state," said Rossi, who lives in Jamestown and who predicted Monroe will have "great stories" to share that her "readers will love" at next week's event.
Monroe, who was raised near Chicago and spent 12 years in Washington, D.C., moved to the Isle of Palms in South Carolina’s Lowcountry in 1998. Her best-selling books often grapple with threats to the region’s environment and have earned her numerous accolades and awards.
Monroe has also published children’s books that complement the environmental themes she is known for in her adult novels.
"The Islanders," her middle-grade series written with Angela May, debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2021. The sequel, "Search for Treasure," has been described as "a beautiful story of friendship, loss and the healing power of nature."
Monroe has been inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors’ Hall of Fame; the Southwest Florida Author of Distinction Award; South Carolina Award for Literary Excellence; RT Lifetime Achievement Award; the International Book Award for Green Fiction; and the prestigious Southern Book Prize for Fiction.
Monroe is also the co-creator of the weekly web show and podcast "Friends and Fiction." She is known for championing "the fragility of the earth’s wild habitat," with the coastal southern landscape a strong and important focus of many of her novels.
For her novels, Monroe immerses herself in academic research, works with wildlife experts, and does hands-on volunteering with animals. She then uses the knowledge and experiences to craft captivating stories that identify important parallels between nature and human nature. Sea turtles, bottlenose dolphins, monarch butterflies and shorebirds are among the species she has worked with and woven into her novels.
An active conservationist, Monroe serves on the South Carolina Aquarium Board Emeritus, the Leatherback Trust, the Pat Conroy Literary Center Honorary Board and the Casting Carolinas Advisory Board. She is especially proud to be a 20-year-plus state-certified volunteer with the Island Turtle Team.
When not writing a novel, Monroe is with her family in South Carolina or North Carolina, or busy working with wildlife somewhere in the world.
