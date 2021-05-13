WESTERLY — Bonnie Tsui, author of the highly-praised "Why We Swim," will be the featured author for the May "Read of the Day," an event hosted by Bank Square Books, Savoy Bookshop & Café and The Day.
A Time Magazine "Must-Read Book of 2020," "Why We Swim" is propelled by stories of Olympic champions, a Baghdad swim club that meets in Saddam Hussein’s palace pool, modern-day Japanese samurai swimmers, and even an Icelandic fisherman who improbably survives a wintry six-hour swim after a shipwreck. Tsui, a swimmer herself, dives into the deep, from the San Francisco Bay to the South China Sea, investigating what it is about water that seduces us, despite its dangers, and why we come back to it again and again
Tsui, who lives, swims, and surfs in the Bay Area, is a longtime contributor to the New York Times and California Sunday Magazine, who was a recipient of the Jane Rainie Opel Young Alumna Award from Harvard University, the Lowell Thomas Gold Award and a National Press Foundation Fellowship. Her last book, "American Chinatown: A People’s History of Five Neighborhoods," won the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and was a San Francisco Chronicle bestseller and Best of 2009 Notable Bay Area Books selection.
"We swim in freezing Arctic waters and piranha-infested rivers to test our limits," she writes. "We swim for pleasure, for exercise, for healing. But humans, unlike other animals that are drawn to water, are not natural-born swimmers. We must be taught. Our evolutionary ancestors learned for survival; now, in the twenty-first century, swimming is one of the most popular activities in the world."
Born in Queens and raised on Long Island, Tsui said her parents met in a swimming pool in Hong Kong, so it seemed fitting that she and her brother should then prepare for competitive swimming careers, which lasted a decade. She attended Harvard University, where she rowed crew, snowboarded, and graduated magna cum laude in English and American Literature and Language. She also lived in Australia, studying at the University of Sydney where she wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald, and won a Radcliffe Traveling Fellowship to New Zealand. Learn more at bonnietsui.com.
The event will take place on Zoom webinar and all registrants will receive an access link the day of the event. Books purchased through the event will be mailed after the event.
For questions, send email to events@mysticbooksinc.com.
