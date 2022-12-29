STONINGTON — Author Lauren Sandler, an award-winning journalist and author based in Brooklyn, will lead a discussion about her acclaimed New York Times Notable book, "This Is All I Got: A New Mother's Search for Home," on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Merrill Apartment, 107 Water St., Stonington, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sandler's book is a work of narrative nonfiction about a young homeless mother in New York. She is the author of two previous books, the bestselling "One and Only: The Freedom of Having an Only Child," and the "Joy of Being One and Righteous: Dispatches from the Evangelical Youth Movement."
Admission for the talk is $20. Copies of the book are available at the Stonington Free Library, the Merrill House shelf at Bank Square Books, and the Merrill Visitors Center.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sandler will lead a workshop called, "What Matters to You," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Visitors Center, 107 Water St., Stonington. Sandler has spent more than 20 years writing and speaking publicly on the topic. Admission is $25.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sandler will be in a virtual conversation with Geoffrey Little, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Merrill House YouTube or Facebook page.
For more information, visit https://www.jamesmerrillhouse.org/.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.