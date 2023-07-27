WESTERLY — Noted American cartoonist Liza Donnelly will give a talk about her work at the United next week as part of the “Feminine Wiles: The Art of Barbara Shermund” exhibit on display through Sept. 17.
Donnelly, known widely for her work in The New Yorker, is a resident cartoonist of CBS News and the creator of digital live drawing, a new form of journalism, she explains, wherein she draws using a tablet and instantly shares impressions and visual reports of events and news on social media.
She has drawn this way for numerous media outlets, including CBS News, The New Yorker, Fusion and NBC, and covered the Oscars, the Democratic National Convention and the 2017 Presidential Inauguration live.
Donnelly also writes a regular column for "Medium" on politics and global women’s rights, and is the author of 17 books, including "Cartoon Marriage," written with her New Yorker cartoonist husband, Michael Maslin.
Another popular Donnelly book is titled "When Do They Serve the Wine?" which is her "cartoon musings on all the things society does to women and women do to themselves to try to fit in, in every decade of their lives."
Donnelly has been on the faculty at Vassar College, where she taught "Cartoons in American Culture" and women’s studies. Shortly after the Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy, she spoke at the United Nations on behalf of Cartooning For Peace. Donnelly also gave a talk at the first TED Women conference and has curated numerous exhibitions, including a display of cartoons about women’s rights at the annual meeting of Women Deliver.
Donnelly's TED Talk was translated into 40 languages and viewed more than 1.4 million times.
Donnelly, who has been drawing cartoons and writing about culture and politics for 40 years, has also contributed to CBS News and CNN and created political cartoons as well as live-drawing special cultural and political events. Donnelly writes and draws for The New York Times and CNN Opinion pages and the Washington Post.
In 2016, Donnelly was the first cartoonist to be granted access on location to live-draw the Academy Awards and red carpet; she returns every year as the Oscar cartoonist.
Donnelly will speak at the United "with her humorous and insightful perspective on her own career as a female commercial artist and how women navigate their complex roles in our culture," according to guest curator Hilary Pierce.
