NOANK — Village Arts Space in Noank will celebrating its first year in business with a holiday exhibit featuring 20 local artists and filled with art, jewelry, pottery, scarves, ornaments and more.Gallery owners Teresa Bonillo, Mary Anne Sherman, and Sarah Downie, have worked to create a safe shopping experience, including setting up fans and filters, limiting the number of visitors to 4 at a time, and offering curbside pickup.With many craft shows being cancelled or going completely virtual, artists were eager to have a place where people could see their work in person, Sherman said.
While it’s been a challenge for this new business to adapt, they’ve been encouraged by the response from the community.
“Noank is a great community for the arts and people are starting to discover that. And as awful as COVID has been, it has also made people realize how much they value connection. Of course, everyone wants to connect with their friends and family, but they also want to own things that aren’t mass produced. Something that has the story of the artist that created it.” Sherman said in a statement.
Village Art Space is located at 52 Main St in Noank. The show runs through Jan. 10, Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by chance or appointment.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
