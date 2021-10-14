WESTERLY — The Ninigret Quilters will celebrate "40 Years of a Quilting Community" this weekend with the Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show, featuring more than 120 quilts made by members, basket raffles aplenty, each with its own quilt-related theme, and the "Ruby Jubilee Raffle Quilt."
Also included will be an exhibit recognizing the founding members of Ninigret Quilters and booths set up by local vendors selling craft-related goods. The exhibit will display quilts made by the quilters who started this "vibrant quilting community," provided by their families, according to quilter Mary L. Hamilton.
This year’s raffle quilt, called "Ruby Jubilee," is a "magnificent red and white quilt with blocks made by many guild members," Hamilton said in a statement. Raffle tickets, at $1 each or $5 for 6, can be purchased both prior to the show from members or at the show.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
