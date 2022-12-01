KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island's Native American Student Organization will join forces with Tomaquag Museum on Saturday for a celebration of Nikommo on Saturday at the school's Multicultural Student Services Center.
Nikommo is a celebration that highlights storytelling through oral history, traditional music, art demonstrations and dance performances. The celebration will include traditional games, dances, children’s activities, crafts, storytelling and photos with Santa. Indigenous lunch fare will also be offered and a market featuring Native artists and vendors selling traditional and contemporary art, jewelry, prints and gifts will also be set up.
Senior Vange Hopkins, the president of the student organization, said, "With the help of Tomaquag Museum ... we will be able to further educate the public regarding misinformation on Indigenous people."
"As a community," she added, "we can share culture through this Nikkommo Celebration.”
An opening ceremony will be led by Narragansett Elder Iona Vars at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a song and the story of Nikommo told by Silvermoon LaRose.
Performances and activities are scheduled throughout the day.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
