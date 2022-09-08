CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Sept. 10: John Sage
Sept. 11: Nick Bosse
Sept. 18: Coal Tattoo
Sept. 23: Phil Adams
Sept. 24: John Sage
Sept. 24: Granite City
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Sept. 9: Poor Man's Gibson
Sept. 10: Mark and The Trio
Sept. 16: Russ and Jeff
Sept. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Sept. 23: Larry the Piano Man
Sept. 24: Danny Watson
Sept. 30: Boat Cake
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Sept. 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Sept. 10: Lucas Neil
Sept. 13: Lincoln Foley
Sept. 16: The Subliminals
Sept. 17: Woolite
Sept. 20: Andy Chaney
Sept. 23: Noah Feldman
Sept. 24: James Harris
Sept. 30: Danny Fleet
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Sept. 9: Red Light
Sept. 10: Wicked Peach
Sept. 11: Justus
Sept. 16: Take it to the Bridge
Sept. 17: Studio Two
Sept. 18: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
Sept. 23: American Who
Sept. 24: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Sept. 25: Dudemanbro
Sept. 30: Those Guys
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Sept. 8: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
Sept. 9: Paul Izak & Will Evans
Sept. 10: Knickerbocker All-Stars
Sept. 11: Gigi Santella / Vetiver
Sept. 14: Otis Read & The Freewheelers
Sept. 15: Monteagle
Sept. 16: Local Honey Project
Sept. 17: Eight To The Bar
Sept. 21: The Cartells
Sept. 22: Marcy Kelly Trio
Sept. 23: The Mallett Brothers Band
Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy
Sept. 25: Youth-on-the-Mic
Sept. 28: Java Groove
Sept. 29: Josiah Johnson
Sept. 30: Brother Ali
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Sept. 10: Blizzard of Ozz
Sept. 24: Killin It
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Sept. 11: Brad Bensko
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Sept. 9: Scorpions
Sept. 10: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Sept. 16: Tom Jones
Sept. 29: The B-52s
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 11: Zucchero
Sept. 16: Joe Gatto
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 16: Daniel Tosh
Sept. 17: Il Volo
Sept. 25: The I Love The 90’s Tour
Wolf Den
Sept. 9: Modern English
Sept. 10: Riley's L.A. Guns
Sept. 16: Ticket to Ride
Sept. 17: Jillian Jacqueline
Sept. 23: Runaway June
Sept. 24: Backstage Pass
Sept. 30: Stephen Kellogg
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Sept. 10: Roots of Creation With Dudemanbro
Sept. 15: Greg Piccolo
Sept. 16: Rice: An American Band
Sept. 17: Jungle Dogs
Sept. 18: The Senders
Sept. 23: Rob Davis Band
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Sept. 9: Dudemanbro
Sept. 10: The Duke Robillard Band
Sept. 11: Vintage Rhythm and Blues Ensemble
Sept. 15: Tish Adams & Friends
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Sept. 10: Sunday Gravy
Sept. 14: Rodger Ceresi Duo
Sept. 15: Dan Watson
Sept. 17: Wild Nights
Sept. 24: Nu Groove
Sept. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
(0) comments
