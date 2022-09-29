CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Oct. 15: Don't Tell Lisa
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Sept. 30: Boat Cake
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Sept. 30: Danny Fleet
Oct. 1: Orb Mellon
Oct. 4: Andy Chaney
Oct. 7: The Subliminals
Oct. 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Oct. 11: Lincoln Foley
Oct. 14: Ethan Cash
Oct. 15: James Harris
Oct. 17: Acoustic Dead
Oct. 18: Andy Chaney
Oct. 21: Danny Fleet
Oct. 22: Woolite
Oct. 28: James Harris
Oct. 29: Lucas Neil
Oct. 31: James Harris
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Sept. 30: Those Guys
Oct. 1: Neal and the Vipers
Oct. 2: Paula Clare
Oct. 7: American Honey
Oct. 8: Heavy Rescue
Oct. 9: Counterfeit Cash
Oct. 14: Take it to the Bridge
Oct. 15: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
Oct. 16: Annie Brobst
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
Oct. 9: Vagabonds
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Sept. 29: Josiah Johnson
Sept. 30: Brother Ali
Oct. 1: Franklin Brothers
Oct. 2: Mitchfest 13
Oct. 5: Johnny and The East Coast Rockers
Oct. 6: Jake Mortrude
Oct. 7: Neal Vitullo and The Vipers
Oct. 8: Mystic Dead
Oct. 9: Women's Voices 5
Oct. 12: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang
Oct. 13: Steve Allain
Oct. 14: Daphne Parker Powell & Kieran Ledwidge
Oct. 15: Nick Bosse
Oct. 20: Joe Holt, Kat Kennedy and Emily Anderson
Oct. 21: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice
Oct. 22: Molly Maguires
Oct. 23: Sweet Mercy featuring Sandy Allen
Oct. 26: Roger Ceresi’s Trio
Oct. 27: Lucas Neil
Oct. 29: Kabaka Pyramid
Oct. 30: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Sept. 30: Fleet
Oct. 1: Rock Candy
Oct. 7: The Fake Experince
Oct. 8: Red Light
Oct. 14: Never Enuff
Oct. 16: Aquanett
Oct. 21: Stormbringer
Oct. 29: Don’t Tell Lisa
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
September 29: Nick Bosse
October 30: Brad Bensko
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Sept. 30: Village Jammers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Sept. 29: The B-52s
Oct. 1: Greg Gutfeld
Oct. 7: Ne-Yo, Musiq Soulchild, and J. Holiday
Oct. 8: Freestyle Extravaganza
Oct. 14: Kelsea Ballerini
Oct. 15: ZZ Top
Oct. 21: Ron White
Oct. 23: Victor Manuelle & India
Great Cedar Showroom
Oct. 7: Little River Band
Oct. 8: Preacher Lawson
Oct. 14: Abba the Concert
Oct. 15: Nurse Blake
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 6: Wisin Y Yandel
Oct. 7: Greta Van Fleet
Oct. 9: Daryl Hall & John Oates
Oct. 13: Smashing Pumpkins
Oct. 20: Adam Sandler
Oct. 21: Keith Urban
Wolf Den
Sept. 30: Stephen Kellogg
Oct. 1: LOCASH
Oct. 7: Drake White
Oct. 8: The Man in Black
Oct. 14: The Amish Outlaws
Oct. 15: Skid Row
Oct. 21, 22: Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Oct. 28: Cathedral
Oct. 29: Larry Fleet
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Oct. 7: Blushing Brides
Oct. 8: Sugar
Oct. 9: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Oct. 14: Zeneth
Oct. 15: Dudemanbro
Oct. 21: Red Not Chili Peppers
Oct. 28: Guess Method & Residual Groove
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Sept. 29: Two Cat Tango
Sept. 30: Acoustically Dead
Oct. 1: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage
Oct. 2: Dan Moretti & Brazilia
Oct. 6: Catnip Junkies
Oct. 7: Dudemanbro
Oct. 15: Rah's with Olivia Charlotte
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Oct. 1: Alter Ego
Oct. 5: Chris Marolda
Oct. 6: Dan Watson
Oct. 8: Wild Nights
Oct. 12: Joe Grieco and friends
Oct. 15: Dr. G and The Believers
Oct. 19: Roger Ceresi Duo
Oct. 22: Hit Play
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Oct. 1: CESF and Neyna
Oct. 2: John Petrucci
Oct. 6: Jimmy Eat World
Oct. 7: MC Poze
Oct. 8: INSPIRIT
Oct. 17: Hippo Campus
Oct. 28: Pusha T and IDK
Oct. 30: Mayorkun
