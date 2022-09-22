CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Sept. 23: Phil Adams
Sept. 24: John Sage
Sept. 24: Granite City
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Sept. 23: Larry the Piano Man
Sept. 24: Danny Watson
Sept. 30: Boat Cake
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Sept. 23: Noah Feldman
Sept. 24: James Harris
Sept. 30: Danny Fleet
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Sept. 23: American Who
Sept. 24: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Sept. 25: Dudemanbro
Sept. 30: Those Guys
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
Oct. 9: Vagabonds
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Sept. 22: Marcy Kelly Trio
Sept. 23: The Mallett Brothers Band
Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy
Sept. 25: Youth-on-the-Mic
Sept. 28: Java Groove
Sept. 29: Josiah Johnson
Sept. 30: Brother Ali
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Sept. 24: Killin It
Oct. 14: Double-Barreled Blues Show and Dr. G. and the Believers
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Sept. 23: The Carleans
Sept. 25: Andy Chaney
Sept. 30: Village Jammers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Sept. 29: The B-52s
Great Cedar Showroom
Oct. 7: Little River Band
Oct. 8: Preacher Lawson
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 25: The I Love The 90’s Tour
Oct. 6: Wisin Y Yandel
Wolf Den
Sept. 23: Runaway June
Sept. 24: Backstage Pass
Sept. 30: Stephen Kellogg
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Sept. 23: Rob Davis Band
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Sept. 22: Liminal Space with Ambrose
Sept. 23: Country DnA
Sept. 24: Tug with Swift Undertow
Sept. 29: Two Cat Tango
Sept. 30: Acoustically Dead
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Sept. 24: Nu Groove
Sept. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Sept. 22: Ryan Castro
Sept. 24: Jimmy Eat World
Oct. 1: CESF and Neyna
Oct. 2: John Petrucci
