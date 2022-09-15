CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Sept. 18: Coal Tattoo

Sept. 23: Phil Adams

Sept. 24: John Sage

Sept. 24: Granite City

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Sept. 16: Russ and Jeff

Sept. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Sept. 23: Larry the Piano Man

Sept. 24: Danny Watson

Sept. 30: Boat Cake

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Sept. 16: The Subliminals

Sept. 17: Woolite

Sept. 20: Andy Chaney

Sept. 23: Noah Feldman

Sept. 24: James Harris

Sept. 30: Danny Fleet

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Sept. 16: Take it to the Bridge

Sept. 17: Studio Two

Sept. 18: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

Sept. 23: American Who

Sept. 24: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Sept. 25: Dudemanbro

Sept. 30: Those Guys

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Sept. 15: Monteagle

Sept. 16: Local Honey Project

Sept. 17: Eight To The Bar

Sept. 21: The Cartells

Sept. 22: Marcy Kelly Trio

Sept. 23: The Mallett Brothers Band

Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy

Sept. 25: Youth-on-the-Mic

Sept. 28: Java Groove

Sept. 29: Josiah Johnson

Sept. 30: Brother Ali

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Sept. 24: Killin It

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Sept. 16: Big Dawg Isaac

Sept. 18: PB&J

Sept. 23: The Carleans

Sept. 25: Andy Chaney

Sept. 30: Village Jammers

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Sept. 16: Tom Jones

Sept. 29: The B-52s

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 16: Joe Gatto

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 16: Daniel Tosh

Sept. 17: Il Volo

Sept. 25: The I Love The 90’s Tour

Wolf Den

Sept. 16: Ticket to Ride

Sept. 17: Jillian Jacqueline

Sept. 23: Runaway June

Sept. 24: Backstage Pass

Sept. 30: Stephen Kellogg

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Sept. 15: Greg Piccolo

Sept. 16: Rice: An American Band

Sept. 17: Jungle Dogs

Sept. 18: The Senders

Sept. 23: Rob Davis Band

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Sept. 15: Tish Adams & Friends

Sept. 16: Rival Roots with Sleeping Turtle

Sept. 17: In Lieu of Flowers

Sept. 18: Infusion Revolution

Sept. 22: Liminal Space with Ambrose

Sept. 23: Country DnA

Sept. 24: Tug with Swift Undertow

Sept. 29: Two Cat Tango

Sept. 30: Acoustically Dead

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Sept. 15: Dan Watson

Sept. 17: Wild Nights

Sept. 24: Nu Groove

Sept. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.