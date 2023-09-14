CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA BEACH BAR

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-348-8788

andreaseaside.com

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Sept. 16: Brian Cabral/Mystic Prophets

Sept. 17: Justin Draper

Sept. 22: Dos Amigos

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Sept. 15: Larry the Piano Man

Sept. 16: Boat Cake

Sept. 22: Dan Watson

Sept. 23: To Be Continued Band

Sept. 29: Pete Weremay

Sept. 30: Gary Hopp and Friends

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Sept. 15: Ethan Cash

Sept. 16: Shiloh & Emily

Sept. 18: James Harris

Sept. 19: Andy Chaney

Sept. 22: Lincoln Foley

Sept. 23 The Subliminals

Sept. 25 Lucas Neil

Sept. 26 Phil Adams

Sept. 29: James Harris

Sept. 30: Woolite

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Tuesdays Trivia at 7 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Sept. 15: Nick Bosse & Northern Roots

Sept. 16: Purple Honey

Sept. 17: Heavy Rescue

Sept. 22: Those Guys

Sept. 23: Mystic Dead

Sept. 24: The Noyz

Sept. 29: DudeManBro

Sept. 30: Neal and the Vipers

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Sept. 14: Jake Manzi

Sept. 15: Chris Beard & James Oliver

Sept. 16: Eight to the Bar

Sept. 17: Avi Jacob

Sept. 20: The Cartells

Sept. 21: Clinton Fearon and The Naya Rockers

Sept. 22: Oblivious Fools

Sept. 23: Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All Stars

Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy! And Friends Featuring Brian Gore

Sept. 28: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

Sept. 29: Chris Leigh Band

Sept. 30: Al Staehely

Sept. 30: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood,

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Sept. 14: Nick Bosse

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Sept. 15: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing

Sept. 17: PB&J

Sept. 22: Konfin’d

Sept. 24: The Cartell’s

Sept. 29: The CarLeans

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Sept. 14: 98° and All-For-One

Sept. 16: Megadeth with Biohazard

Sept. 23: Jordan Davis

Sept. 29: Brian Setzer

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 16: Survivor

Sept. 29: Steve Treviño

Sept. 30: JR De Guzman

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14: Kenny Loggins

Sept. 15: Howie Mandel

Sept. 16: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Sept. 22: Old Dominion

Sept. 23: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Sept. 28: Dropkick Murphys

Wolf Den

Sept. 15: Average White Band

Sept. 16: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Sept. 22: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap

Sept. 23: Trea Landon

Sept. 29: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Sept. 30: End of the Line

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Sept. 16: The Original Wailers

Sept. 17: Rob Davis Band

Sept. 21: Greg Piccolo

Sept. 22: Say Hello II Heaven

Sept. 24: Dr. Slick

Sept. 30: Trouble No More with The Troublemakers

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Sept. 15: Great Gale and Meridian

Sept. 22: Mystic Dead

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Sept. 14: Dan Watson

Sept. 15: SBJ

Sept. 16: Left on Scarlet Street

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Sept. 14: Dinosaur Jr.

Sept. 15: Ween

Sept. 16: Lady Ruck & DJ Rukiz

Sept. 22: Oteil & Friends

Sept. 29: Sean Kingston

Oct. 5: Twiddle and Yam Yam

Oct. 6: El Fantasma

