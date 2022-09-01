CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Sept. 1: Rum Liners

Sept. 2: Boatcake

Sept. 3: SPF4 / DJ Caswell

Sept. 4: DJ Caswell / Rock Candy

Sept. 5: DJ Caswell

Sept. 10: John Sage

Sept. 11: Nick Bosse

Sept. 18: Coal Tattoo

Sept. 23: Phil Adams

Sept. 24: John Sage

Sept. 24: Granite City

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Sept. 2: Russ and Jeff

Sept. 3: Ten Rod Ramblers

Sept. 4: Joe Parillo Trio

Sept. 9: Poor Man's Gibson

Sept. 10: Mark and The Trio

Sept. 16: Russ and Jeff

Sept. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Sept. 23: Larry the Piano Man

Sept. 24: Danny Watson

Sept. 30: Boat Cake

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Sept. 2: Jeff Lewis

Sept. 3: Ethan Cash

Sept. 5: James Harris

Sept. 6: Andy Chaney

Sept. 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Sept. 10: Lucas Neil

Sept. 13: Lincoln Foley

Sept. 16: The Subliminals

Sept. 17: Woolite

Sept. 20: Andy Chaney

Sept. 23: Noah Feldman

Sept. 24: James Harris

Sept. 30: Danny Fleet

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Sept. 2: Those Guys

Sept. 3: Don't Tell Lisa

Sept. 4: UnderEstimated Prophet

Sept. 9: Red Light

Sept. 10: Wicked Peach

Sept. 11: Justus

Sept. 16: Take it to the Bridge

Sept. 17: Studio Two

Sept. 18: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

Sept. 23: American Who

Sept. 24: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Sept. 25: Dudemanbro

Sept. 30: Those Guys

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

Sept. 2: Ashley Jones & James Harris

Sept. 3: Molly Maguires

Sept. 4: No Exit 4

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

Sept. 2: Majestic Fuzz

Sept. 3 Never Enuff

Sept. 4: The Real Deal

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Sept. 1: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Sept. 2: Olivia Charlotte

Sept. 3: Mystic Dead

Sept. 7: Roger Ceresi’s Trio

Sept. 8: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

Sept. 9: Paul Izak & Will Evans

Sept. 10: Knickerbocker All-Stars

Sept. 11: Gigi Santella

Sept. 14: Vetiver / Otis Read & The Freewheelers

Sept. 15: Monteagle

Sept. 16: Local Honey Project

Sept. 17: Eight To The Bar

Sept. 21: The Cartells

Sept. 23: The Mallett Brothers Band

Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy

Sept. 28: Java Groove

Sept. 29: Josiah Johnson

Sept. 30: Brother Ali

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Sept. 10: Blizzard of Ozz

Sept. 24: Killin It

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Sept. 1: Ian Kelly

Sept. 6: Phil Smith

Sept. 11: Brad Bensko

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Sept. 4: Gabriel Iglesias

Sept. 7: Boy George & Culture Club

Sept. 9: Scorpions

Sept. 10: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Sept. 16: Tom Jones

Sept. 29: The B-52s

Great Cedar Showroom

Sept. 2: Craig Ferguston

Sept. 11: Zucchero

Sept. 16: Joe Gatto

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 1: My Chemical Romance

Sept. 2: Daddy Yankee

Sept. 3: Tom Segura

Sept. 16: Daniel Tosh

Sept. 17: Il Volo

Sept. 25: The I Love The 90’s Tour

Wolf Den

Sept. 1: American Honey

Sept. 3: Plain White T's

Sept. 4: Crazy On You

Sept. 9: Modern English

Sept. 10: Riley's L.A. Guns

Sept. 16: Ticket to Ride

Sept. 17: Jillian Jacqueline

Sept. 23: Runaway June

Sept. 24: Backstage Pass

Sept. 30: Stephen Kellogg

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Sept. 2: Neutral Nation

Sept. 3: Badfish

Sept. 4: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

Sept. 10: Roots of Creation With Dudemanbro

Sept. 15: Greg Piccolo

Sept. 16: Rice: An American Band

Sept. 17: Jungle Dogs

Sept. 18: The Senders

Sept. 23: Rob Davis Band

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Sept. 1: The 40

Sept. 2: Zeneth

Sept. 3: The Honk

Sept. 4: Dan Moretti & The Hammond Boys

Sept. 9: Dudemanbro

Sept. 10: The Duke Robillard Band

Sept. 11: Vintage Rhythm and Blues Ensemble

Sept. 15: Tish Adams & Friends

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Sept. 3: Bank Street groove

Sept. 10: Sunday Gravy

Sept. 14: Rodger Ceresi Duo

Sept. 15: Dan Watson

Sept. 17: Wild Nights

Sept. 24: Nu Groove

Sept. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

