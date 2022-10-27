CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Oct. 28: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Oct. 29: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 4: Greg Laboissinniere
Nov. 5: Ten Rod Ramblers
Nov. 11: Dan Watson
Nov. 12: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 18: Mark and the Trio
Nov. 19: JusTus
Nov. 25: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 28: TBCB Band
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Oct. 28: James Harris
Oct. 29: Lucas Neil
Oct. 31: James Harris
Nov. 1 Andy Chaney
Nov. 4 Jeff Lewis
Nov. 5 Ethan Cash
Nov. 8 James Harris
Nov. 11 Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Nov. 12 James Harris
Nov. 14 Acoustic Dead
Nov. 15 Andy Chaney
Nov. 18 Noah Feldman
Nov. 19 Woolite
Nov. 21 Dr. Westchesterson
Nov. 22 Lincoln Foley
Nov. 25 The Subliminals
Nov. 26 Lucas Neil
Nov. 29 Andy Cheney
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Oct. 28: DeeJay KJ
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Oct. 27: Lucas Neil
Oct. 28: The Mighty Soul Drivers
Oct. 29: Kabaka Pyramid
Oct. 30: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
Nov. 2: The Founders
Nov. 3: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
Nov. 4: Soul Shot
Nov. 5: Olivia Charlotte
Nov. 6: Allysen Callery
Nov. 9: The Night Shakers
Nov. 10: Blue Darling
Nov. 11: Jim Keller
Nov. 12: Chris Leigh Band
Nov. 13: Matt York
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Oct. 29: Don’t Tell Lisa
Nov. 4: Valentino
Nov. 5: A Night Of Zeppelin
Nov. 9: Trapt
Nov. 11: The Night Shakers and Dr. G and the Believers
Nov. 13: Chris DiPaola fundraiser
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Oct. 30: Brad Bensko
Nov. 20: Luke & Mike
Nov. 23: Dan Watson
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Oct. 21: Roy Dunn MacLean
Oct. 23: Cecile Thomson
Oct. 28: Big Dawg Isaac
Oct. 30: Christine Cooney
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Nov. 13: Bill Maher
Nov. 18: Jowell, Randy & DJ Adoni
Nov. 19: +Live+
Nov. 20: Nickelback
Nov. 25: Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112
Nov. 26: The Beach Boys
Great Cedar Showroom
Nov. 11: "On Your Feet"
Nov. 18: Chico Bean
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 3: The 1975
Nov. 4,5: Luke Combs
Nov. 10: Arcade Fire
Nov. 12: Trey Anastasio Band & Goose
Wolf Den
Oct. 28: Cathedral
Oct. 29: Larry Fleet
Nov. 4: The Association
Nov. 5: Max Weinberg's Jukebox
Nov. 11: Mystic Dead
Nov. 12: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Nov. 18: Ryan Griffin
Nov. 19: Little Texas
Nov. 25: The Cartells
Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Oct. 28: Guess Method & Residual Groove
Oct. 29: DJ Nook
Nov. 4: Kim Marcoux
Nov. 5: Dr. Westchesterson
Nov. 17: Greg Piccolo
Nov. 18: Hey Nineteen
Nov. 23: The Carson Daily
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Oct. 28: Mystic Dead
Oct. 29: Big Boom Daddies
Oct. 30: Pierre Bensusan
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Oct. 29: Melaena
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Oct. 28: Pusha T and IDK
Oct. 30: Mayorkun
