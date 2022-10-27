CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Oct. 28: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Oct. 29: Russ and Jeff

Nov.  4: Greg Laboissinniere

Nov. 5: Ten Rod Ramblers

Nov.  11: Dan Watson

Nov.  12: Russ and Jeff

Nov. 18: Mark and the Trio

Nov. 19: JusTus

Nov. 25: Russ and Jeff

Nov.  28: TBCB Band

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Oct. 28: James Harris

Oct. 29: Lucas Neil

Oct. 31: James Harris

Nov. 1 Andy Chaney

Nov. 4 Jeff Lewis

Nov. 5 Ethan Cash

Nov. 8 James Harris

Nov. 11 Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Nov. 12 James Harris

Nov. 14 Acoustic Dead

Nov. 15 Andy Chaney

Nov. 18 Noah Feldman

Nov. 19 Woolite

Nov. 21 Dr. Westchesterson

Nov. 22 Lincoln Foley

Nov. 25 The Subliminals

Nov. 26 Lucas Neil

Nov. 29 Andy Cheney

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Oct. 28: DeeJay KJ

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Oct. 27: Lucas Neil

Oct. 28: The Mighty Soul Drivers

Oct. 29: Kabaka Pyramid

Oct. 30: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

Nov. 2: The Founders

Nov. 3: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin

Nov. 4: Soul Shot

Nov. 5: Olivia Charlotte

Nov. 6: Allysen Callery

Nov. 9: The Night Shakers

Nov. 10: Blue Darling

Nov. 11: Jim Keller

Nov. 12: Chris Leigh Band

Nov. 13: Matt York

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Oct. 29: Don’t Tell Lisa

Nov. 4: Valentino

Nov. 5: A Night Of Zeppelin

Nov. 9: Trapt

Nov. 11: The Night Shakers and Dr. G and the Believers

Nov. 13: Chris DiPaola fundraiser

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Oct. 30: Brad Bensko

Nov. 20: Luke & Mike

Nov. 23: Dan Watson

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Oct. 21: Roy Dunn MacLean

Oct. 23: Cecile Thomson

Oct. 28: Big Dawg Isaac

Oct. 30: Christine Cooney

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Nov. 13: Bill Maher

Nov. 18: Jowell, Randy & DJ Adoni

Nov. 19: +Live+

Nov. 20: Nickelback

Nov. 25: Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112

Nov. 26: The Beach Boys

Great Cedar Showroom

Nov. 11: "On Your Feet" 

Nov. 18: Chico Bean

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 3: The 1975

Nov. 4,5: Luke Combs

Nov. 10: Arcade Fire

Nov. 12: Trey Anastasio Band & Goose

Wolf Den

Oct. 28: Cathedral

Oct. 29: Larry Fleet

Nov. 4: The Association

Nov. 5: Max Weinberg's Jukebox

Nov. 11: Mystic Dead

Nov. 12: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Nov. 18: Ryan Griffin

Nov. 19: Little Texas

Nov. 25: The Cartells

Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Oct. 28: Guess Method & Residual Groove

Oct. 29: DJ Nook

Nov. 4: Kim Marcoux

Nov. 5: Dr. Westchesterson

Nov. 17: Greg Piccolo

Nov. 18: Hey Nineteen

Nov. 23: The Carson Daily

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Oct. 28: Mystic Dead

Oct. 29: Big Boom Daddies

Oct. 30: Pierre Bensusan

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Oct. 29: Melaena

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Oct. 28: Pusha T and IDK

Oct. 30: Mayorkun

