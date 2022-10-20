CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Oct. 19: DJ Caswell Cooke

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Oct. 21: Gary Hopp and Friends

Oct. 22: Larry the Piano Man

Oct. 28: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Oct. 29: Russ and Jeff

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Oct. 21: Danny Fleet

Oct. 22: Woolite

Oct. 28: James Harris

Oct. 29: Lucas Neil

Oct. 31: James Harris

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Oct. 28: DeeJay KJ

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Oct. 20: Joe Holt, Kat Kennedy and Emily Anderson

Oct. 21: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice

Oct. 22: Molly Maguires

Oct. 23: Sweet Mercy featuring Sandy Allen

Oct. 26: Roger Ceresi’s Trio

Oct. 27: Lucas Neil

Oct. 29: Kabaka Pyramid

Oct. 30: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Oct. 21: Stormbringer

Oct. 29: Don’t Tell Lisa

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

October 30: Brad Bensko

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Oct. 21: Roy Dunn MacLean

Oct. 23: Cecile Thomson

Oct. 28: Big Dawg Isaac

Oct. 30: Christine Cooney

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Oct. 21: Ron White

Oct. 23: Victor Manuelle & India

Great Cedar Showroom

Nov. 11: "On Your Feet" 

Nov. 18: Chico Bean

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 20: Adam Sandler

Oct. 21: Keith Urban

Wolf Den

Oct. 21, 22: Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular

Oct. 28: Cathedral

Oct. 29: Larry Fleet

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Oct. 21: Red Not Chili Peppers

Oct. 28: Guess Method & Residual Groove

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Oct. 23: Greyhound Dream

Oct. 29: Big Boom Daddies

Oct. 30: Pierre Bensusan

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Oct. 22: Hit Play

Oct. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor

Oct. 29: Melaena

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Oct. 28: Pusha T and IDK

Oct. 30: Mayorkun

