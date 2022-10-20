CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Oct. 19: DJ Caswell Cooke
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Oct. 21: Gary Hopp and Friends
Oct. 22: Larry the Piano Man
Oct. 28: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Oct. 29: Russ and Jeff
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Oct. 21: Danny Fleet
Oct. 22: Woolite
Oct. 28: James Harris
Oct. 29: Lucas Neil
Oct. 31: James Harris
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Oct. 28: DeeJay KJ
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Oct. 20: Joe Holt, Kat Kennedy and Emily Anderson
Oct. 21: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice
Oct. 22: Molly Maguires
Oct. 23: Sweet Mercy featuring Sandy Allen
Oct. 26: Roger Ceresi’s Trio
Oct. 27: Lucas Neil
Oct. 29: Kabaka Pyramid
Oct. 30: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Oct. 21: Stormbringer
Oct. 29: Don’t Tell Lisa
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
October 30: Brad Bensko
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Oct. 21: Roy Dunn MacLean
Oct. 23: Cecile Thomson
Oct. 28: Big Dawg Isaac
Oct. 30: Christine Cooney
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Oct. 21: Ron White
Oct. 23: Victor Manuelle & India
Great Cedar Showroom
Nov. 11: "On Your Feet"
Nov. 18: Chico Bean
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 20: Adam Sandler
Oct. 21: Keith Urban
Wolf Den
Oct. 21, 22: Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Oct. 28: Cathedral
Oct. 29: Larry Fleet
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Oct. 21: Red Not Chili Peppers
Oct. 28: Guess Method & Residual Groove
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Oct. 23: Greyhound Dream
Oct. 29: Big Boom Daddies
Oct. 30: Pierre Bensusan
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Oct. 22: Hit Play
Oct. 26: Ricki Louise Miller and Brandt Taylor
Oct. 29: Melaena
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Oct. 28: Pusha T and IDK
Oct. 30: Mayorkun
