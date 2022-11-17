CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Nov. 18: Mark and the Trio
Nov. 19: JusTus
Nov. 25: Russ and Jeff
Nov. 28: TBCB Band
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Nov. 18: Noah Feldman
Nov. 19: Woolite
Nov. 21: Dr. Westchesterson
Nov. 22: Lincoln Foley
Nov. 25: The Subliminals
Nov. 26: Lucas Neil
Nov. 29: Andy Cheney
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Nov. 23: Living the Dream
Dec. 31: Rusty Nutz
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Nov. 25: Big Lux and Sarah Thompson
Dec. 2: Two Rads
Dec. 9: The Dunn Brothers Band
Dec. 16: Trina Vargas
Dec. 23: Stefan Couture
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Nov. 17: Jim Carpenter
Nov. 18: Dr. G & The Believers and Carl Ricci & 706 Union Ave
Nov. 19: Dr. Westchesterson & The Better Days Ahead Band
Nov. 20: Sandy Allen
Nov. 23: Sugar
Nov. 25: Mystic Dead
Nov. 26: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
Nov. 27: Will Orchard
Nov. 30: Al Copley Quintet
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
Nov. 19: Abbie Gardner and Marc Douglas Berardo
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Nov. 20: Luke & Mike
Nov. 23: Dan Watson
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Nov. 18: Village Jammers
Nov. 20: PB&J
Nov. 25: Konfin'D
Nov. 27: Andy Chaney
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Nov. 18: Jowell, Randy & DJ Adoni
Nov. 19: +Live+
Nov. 20: Nickelback
Nov. 25: Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112
Nov. 26: The Beach Boys
Great Cedar Showroom
Nov. 18: Chico Bean
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 23: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Nov. 26: El Gran Combo
Wolf Den
Nov. 18: Ryan Griffin
Nov. 19: Little Texas
Nov. 25: The Cartells
Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Nov. 17: Greg Piccolo
Nov. 18: Hey Nineteen
Nov. 23: The Carson Daily
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Nov. 17: URI Big Band
Nov. 18: Luciform Quartet
Nov. 20: Bobby Keyes Trio
Nov. 25: Violin River
Nov. 26: Paula Claire & Special Edition
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Nov. 18: Tyler-James Kelly
Nov. 19: Rock Candy
Nov. 23: Small Wonders
Nov. 26: Wild Nights
Nov. 30: Chris Morolda
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Nov. 19: Nardo Wick
Nov. 23: Dynamo
Nov. 25: Tierra Cali
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.