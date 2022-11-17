CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Nov. 18: Mark and the Trio

Nov. 19: JusTus

Nov. 25: Russ and Jeff

Nov. 28: TBCB Band

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Nov. 18: Noah Feldman

Nov. 19: Woolite

Nov. 21: Dr. Westchesterson

Nov. 22: Lincoln Foley

Nov. 25: The Subliminals

Nov. 26: Lucas Neil

Nov. 29: Andy Cheney

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Nov. 23: Living the Dream

Dec. 31: Rusty Nutz

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Nov. 25: Big Lux and Sarah Thompson

Dec. 2: Two Rads

Dec. 9: The Dunn Brothers Band

Dec. 16: Trina Vargas

Dec. 23: Stefan Couture

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Nov. 17: Jim Carpenter

Nov. 18: Dr. G & The Believers and Carl Ricci & 706 Union Ave

Nov. 19: Dr. Westchesterson & The Better Days Ahead Band

Nov. 20: Sandy Allen

Nov. 23: Sugar

Nov. 25: Mystic Dead

Nov. 26: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood

Nov. 27: Will Orchard

Nov. 30: Al Copley Quintet

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

Nov. 19: Abbie Gardner and Marc Douglas Berardo

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Nov. 20: Luke & Mike

Nov. 23: Dan Watson

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Nov. 18: Village Jammers

Nov. 20: PB&J

Nov. 25: Konfin'D

Nov. 27: Andy Chaney

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Nov. 18: Jowell, Randy & DJ Adoni

Nov. 19: +Live+

Nov. 20: Nickelback

Nov. 25: Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112

Nov. 26: The Beach Boys

Great Cedar Showroom

Nov. 18: Chico Bean

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 23: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Nov. 26: El Gran Combo

Wolf Den

Nov. 18: Ryan Griffin

Nov. 19: Little Texas

Nov. 25: The Cartells

Nov. 26: Nick Fradiani

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Nov. 17: Greg Piccolo

Nov. 18: Hey Nineteen

Nov. 23: The Carson Daily

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Nov. 17: URI Big Band

Nov. 18: Luciform Quartet

Nov. 20: Bobby Keyes Trio

Nov. 25: Violin River

Nov. 26: Paula Claire & Special Edition

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Nov. 18: Tyler-James Kelly

Nov. 19: Rock Candy

Nov. 23: Small Wonders

Nov. 26: Wild Nights

Nov. 30: Chris Morolda

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Nov. 19: Nardo Wick

Nov. 23: Dynamo

Nov. 25: Tierra Cali

