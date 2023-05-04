CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504.

atlanticbeachpark.com

May 6: Brian Cabral/DJ Caswell

May 7: Phil Adams

May 12: Mark Flynn

May 13: Nathaniel Hintz/Granite City Rock Band

May 14: Rick Kostanski

May 20: John Sage/Rob Davis Band

May 21: Mark Flynn

May 26: Never Enuff

May 27: DJ Caswell/Aquanett

May 28: John Maze/DJ Caswell

May 29: Bran Cabral

May 30: Justin Pomfret

May 31: John Sage

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

May 5: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

May 6: Ten Rod Ramblers

May 12: Dan Watson

May 13: JusTus

May 14: Mark and the Trio

May 19: Larry the Piano Man

May 20: Russ and Jeff

May 26: TBC Trio

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

May 5: Danny Fleet

May 6: Woolite

May 8: Jamie’s Junk Show

May 9: Lincoln Foley

May 12: James Harris

May 13: Shiloh and Emily

May 15: Rob Davis

May 16: Marty and Friends

May 19: Ethan Cash

May 20: Orb Mellon Duo

May 22: Lincoln Foley

May 23: Jamie’s Junk Show

May 26: Subliminals

May 27: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

May 29: James Harris

May 30: Andy Chaney

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

May 7: Wildcats

May 14: Toni Lynn Washington, Christine Ohlman & Michelle Williams

May 21: Cheryl Arena, Tom Ferraro, Tommy Reed Christina

May 28: Klem from NRBQ, Brian Rizuto, Chris Leigh, Bobby Christina & Willy J. Laws

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

May 12: Take it to the Bridge

May 13: The Pogs

May 14: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

May 19: Sugar

May 20: Nick Bosse and Northern Roots

May 21: UnderEstimated Prophet

May 26: Wicked Peach

May 27: Heavy Rescue

May 28: Take it to the Bridge Trio

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

May 4: Allysen Callery

May 5: Los Soupermen

May 6: Carleans

May 7: Johnny Nicholas and SORI All Stars

May 10: Java Groove

May 11: Eric Marcs

May 12: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood

May 13: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers

May 14: Sweet Mercy

May 17: The Founders

May 18: Local Honey Project Duo

May 19: Roomful of Blues

May 20: Heidi Nirk Band

May 21: Danny Fleet

May 24: The Cartells

May 25: Shame Dan Scandal

May 26: Sugar

May 27: Mystic Dead and Wooly Mammoth

May 28: Neil Russell

May 31: Freewheelers

ROSALINI'S

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

May 5: Alter Ego

May 6: Red Light

May 12: Don't Tell Lisa

May 19: Screaming Eagle Band

May 20: Rock Candy & The Peel n' Eat All stars

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

May 5: Izzy Malek

May 7: Dave Ales

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

May 5: CarLeans

May 7: PB&J

May 12: Sunday Gravy

May 14: Mother’s Day, No Music

May 19: Konfin’d

May 21: Tish Rabe

May 26: Big Dawg Isaac

May 28: Christine Cooney

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

May 14: Alex Tuohey

May 20: Fake Experience Trio

May 21: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

May 28: Azalea Drive

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

May 6: A Tribute to Hip Hop

May 11: Kevin Hart

May 12,14: Steve Martin and Martin Short

May 13: Styx

May 26,27: Trevor Noah

Great Cedar Showroom

May 6: Collective Soul

May 19: Tracy Morgan

May 20: Vic DiBitetto

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

May 5: Sarah Silverman

May 13: Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and C+C Music Factory

May 26: Louis Tomlinson

May 27: Walker Hayes

May 28: Godsmack

Wolf Den

May 5: Slaughter

May 6: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras

May 12: The Counterfeiters

May 13: The Idol Kings

May 19: Foghat

May 20: Robert Randolph Band

May 26: The Dan Band

May 27: Blurred Vision

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

May 4: Greg Piccolo

May 5: Zeneth

May 6: M.itch and Blackmar

May 7: Crushed Velvet

May 12: Soulshot

May 13: Nick Fede and the Social Assassins

May 14: Angelus Hall

May 19: Long Beach Dub Allstars

May 21: The Downcity Band

May 26: The Silks

May 27: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

May 28: The Senders

May 29: Anthony B and Redemption

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

May 4: Greyhound Dream

May 5: Mark Cutler and Men Of Great Courage

May 7: Dan Moretti and Brazilia

May 12: Neal and the Vipers

May 13: Billy Veader and No Agenda

May 14: To Be Continued Band

May 18: Long Trees with Erev

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

May 5: American Honey

May 6: Roger Ceresi Trio

May 10: Chris Marlolda

May 12: Mystic Prophets

May 13: Wild Nights

May 17: Small Wonder

May 18: Dan Watson

May 19: Red Light

May 20: Sunday Gravy

May 24: Ethan Cash

May 26: Mojo Rhodes Trio

May 27: F & Blues Band

May 31: 20th Century Ladies

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

May 6: Mora

May 10: Sleepy Hallow

May 12: Un Año Contigo

May 13: Skilla Baby

May 20: Pedro Abrunhosa and Melo Musik

