CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
May 6: Brian Cabral/DJ Caswell
May 7: Phil Adams
May 12: Mark Flynn
May 13: Nathaniel Hintz/Granite City Rock Band
May 14: Rick Kostanski
May 20: John Sage/Rob Davis Band
May 21: Mark Flynn
May 26: Never Enuff
May 27: DJ Caswell/Aquanett
May 28: John Maze/DJ Caswell
May 29: Bran Cabral
May 30: Justin Pomfret
May 31: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
May 5: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
May 6: Ten Rod Ramblers
May 12: Dan Watson
May 13: JusTus
May 14: Mark and the Trio
May 19: Larry the Piano Man
May 20: Russ and Jeff
May 26: TBC Trio
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
May 5: Danny Fleet
May 6: Woolite
May 8: Jamie’s Junk Show
May 9: Lincoln Foley
May 12: James Harris
May 13: Shiloh and Emily
May 15: Rob Davis
May 16: Marty and Friends
May 19: Ethan Cash
May 20: Orb Mellon Duo
May 22: Lincoln Foley
May 23: Jamie’s Junk Show
May 26: Subliminals
May 27: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
May 29: James Harris
May 30: Andy Chaney
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
May 7: Wildcats
May 14: Toni Lynn Washington, Christine Ohlman & Michelle Williams
May 21: Cheryl Arena, Tom Ferraro, Tommy Reed Christina
May 28: Klem from NRBQ, Brian Rizuto, Chris Leigh, Bobby Christina & Willy J. Laws
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
May 12: Take it to the Bridge
May 13: The Pogs
May 14: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
May 19: Sugar
May 20: Nick Bosse and Northern Roots
May 21: UnderEstimated Prophet
May 26: Wicked Peach
May 27: Heavy Rescue
May 28: Take it to the Bridge Trio
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
May 4: Allysen Callery
May 5: Los Soupermen
May 6: Carleans
May 7: Johnny Nicholas and SORI All Stars
May 10: Java Groove
May 11: Eric Marcs
May 12: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
May 13: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers
May 14: Sweet Mercy
May 17: The Founders
May 18: Local Honey Project Duo
May 19: Roomful of Blues
May 20: Heidi Nirk Band
May 21: Danny Fleet
May 24: The Cartells
May 25: Shame Dan Scandal
May 26: Sugar
May 27: Mystic Dead and Wooly Mammoth
May 28: Neil Russell
May 31: Freewheelers
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
May 5: Alter Ego
May 6: Red Light
May 12: Don't Tell Lisa
May 19: Screaming Eagle Band
May 20: Rock Candy & The Peel n' Eat All stars
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
May 5: Izzy Malek
May 7: Dave Ales
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
May 5: CarLeans
May 7: PB&J
May 12: Sunday Gravy
May 14: Mother’s Day, No Music
May 19: Konfin’d
May 21: Tish Rabe
May 26: Big Dawg Isaac
May 28: Christine Cooney
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
May 14: Alex Tuohey
May 20: Fake Experience Trio
May 21: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
May 28: Azalea Drive
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
May 6: A Tribute to Hip Hop
May 11: Kevin Hart
May 12,14: Steve Martin and Martin Short
May 13: Styx
May 26,27: Trevor Noah
Great Cedar Showroom
May 6: Collective Soul
May 19: Tracy Morgan
May 20: Vic DiBitetto
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
May 5: Sarah Silverman
May 13: Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and C+C Music Factory
May 26: Louis Tomlinson
May 27: Walker Hayes
May 28: Godsmack
Wolf Den
May 5: Slaughter
May 6: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras
May 12: The Counterfeiters
May 13: The Idol Kings
May 19: Foghat
May 20: Robert Randolph Band
May 26: The Dan Band
May 27: Blurred Vision
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
May 4: Greg Piccolo
May 5: Zeneth
May 6: M.itch and Blackmar
May 7: Crushed Velvet
May 12: Soulshot
May 13: Nick Fede and the Social Assassins
May 14: Angelus Hall
May 19: Long Beach Dub Allstars
May 21: The Downcity Band
May 26: The Silks
May 27: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
May 28: The Senders
May 29: Anthony B and Redemption
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
May 4: Greyhound Dream
May 5: Mark Cutler and Men Of Great Courage
May 7: Dan Moretti and Brazilia
May 12: Neal and the Vipers
May 13: Billy Veader and No Agenda
May 14: To Be Continued Band
May 18: Long Trees with Erev
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
May 5: American Honey
May 6: Roger Ceresi Trio
May 10: Chris Marlolda
May 12: Mystic Prophets
May 13: Wild Nights
May 17: Small Wonder
May 18: Dan Watson
May 19: Red Light
May 20: Sunday Gravy
May 24: Ethan Cash
May 26: Mojo Rhodes Trio
May 27: F & Blues Band
May 31: 20th Century Ladies
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
May 6: Mora
May 10: Sleepy Hallow
May 12: Un Año Contigo
May 13: Skilla Baby
May 20: Pedro Abrunhosa and Melo Musik
