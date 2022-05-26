CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
May 27: Nathaniel Hintz/Aquanett
May 27:
May 28: DJ Caswell/DJ Don Dada
May 29: Boatcake/Never Enuff
May 30: DJ Caswell
May 31: Beale Street Duo
June 1: John Sage/JIm Tootell
June 3: Nathaniel Hintz/Don't Tell Lisa
June 4: Brian Cabral/Granite City
June 5: DJ Caswell
June 6: Nathaniel Hintz
June 7: Justin Pomfret
June 8: Lucas Neil
June 9: Russ Partridge
June 10: Rum Liners
June 11: Beale Steet Duo/Hijacked
June 12: DJ Caswell
June 13: DJ Don Dada
June 14: Justin Pomfret
June 15: John Sage
June 16: Russ Partridge
June 17: SPF4
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
May 27: Russ and Jeff
May 28: Barstool Diplomats
June 3: Larry the Piano Man
June 4: Ten Rod Ramblers
June 10: Russ and Jeff
June 11: Dan Watson
June 17: Seasoned Wood
June 18: Russ and Jeff
June 19: Joe Parillo Trio featuring Paula Clare
June 24: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
June 25: Boat Cake
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
May 27: Noah Feldman
May 28: James Harris
May 30: The Subliminals
May 31: Andy Chaney
June 3: Ethan Cash
June 4: Woolite
June 6: James Harris
June 7: Lincoln Foley
June 10: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
June 11: The Subliminals
June 14: Andy Chaney
June 17: Phil Adams
June 18: Lucas Neil
June 21: The Subliminals
June 24: Noah Feldman
June 25: James Harris
June 28: Andy Chaney
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
May 27: The Barons
May 28: Purple Honey
May 29: Take it to the Bridge Trio
June 3: Rugburn
June 4: Annie Brobst
June 5: UnderEstimated Prophet
June 10: Take it to the Bridge
June 12: Paula Clare
June 17: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
June 18: Neal and the Vipers
June 19: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
June 25: Heavy Rescue
June 26: F & Blues Band
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
May 27: James Harris
May 28: Ben & Jeff
May 29: No Exit 4
June 11: Ain’t No Sim
June 24: James Harris
June 25: Cross Rhode Blues
June 26: The Italics
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
May 26: Sandy Allen
May 27: The Troublemakers
May 28: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice
May 29: Andrew Victor
June 1: Al Copley Quintet
June 3: Roomful of Blues WARM Center fundraiser
June 4: Phil Adams
June 5: Ernie Smith
June 8: The Cartells
June 9: Lucas Neil
June 10: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers
June 11: The Wolff Sisters & Julie Rhodes
June 12: Kyle Rathbun
June 15: Otis Read & The Freewheelers
June 19: Skylark
June 22: Dr. G & The Believers
June 24: Chris Leigh Band
June 26: Sweet Mercy
June 30: Chris Monti
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
May 30: Brad Bensko
June 2: Dan Watson
June 9: Thor Torgersen
June 16: Nick Bosse
June 30: Ben Freiert
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
May 30: Brad Bensko
June 2: Dan Watson
June 9: Thor Torgersen
June 16: Nick Bosse
June 30: Ben Freiert
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
May 27: Village Jammers
May 29: Andy Chaney
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
May 28: Johnny Mathis
June 3: Wanda Sykes
June 4: Rick Springfield
June 1L The Masked Singer
June 17: Hip Hop Remix
June 19: My Brother, My Brother and Me
June 24: Trevor Noah
June 26: Poison
Great Cedar Showroom
June 3: Waitress
June 10: Snooki & Joey
June 11: Andrew Dice Clay
June 18: Nick Swardson
June 25: Sal Vulcano
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
May 27: Brad Paisley
June 3: Chris Rock
June 4,5: Kane Brown
June 18: Justin Bieber
June 19: Patti LaBelle
June 25: Lionel Richie
Wolf Den
May 27: Little Anthony & The Imperials
May 28: Tyler Farr
June 3: The Grass Roots
June 4: Lit
June 10: Debbie Gibson
June 11: Joey Dee & The Starliters
June 17: Keller Williams
June 18: Cassadee Pope
June 24: The Hit Men
June 25: Gaelic Storm
June 30: Presley & Taylor
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
May 28: 20th Century Kids
June 1: Joe Grieco
June 4: Meleana
June 8: Roger Ceresi Duo
June 9: Dan Watson
June 11: Rock and Soul Review
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
May 27: Pancho Barraza
June 3: The Lox & State Property
June 4: Banda La Adictiva
June 9: Modest Mouse
June 11: Tito Paris, Grace Evora & Zeca Nha Reinalda
June 16: GWAR
June 24: Cosculluela
