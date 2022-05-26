CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

May 27: Nathaniel Hintz/Aquanett

May 27:

May 28: DJ Caswell/DJ Don Dada

May 29: Boatcake/Never Enuff

May 30: DJ Caswell

May 31: Beale Street Duo

June 1: John Sage/JIm Tootell

June 3: Nathaniel Hintz/Don't Tell Lisa

June 4: Brian Cabral/Granite City

June 5: DJ Caswell

June 6: Nathaniel Hintz

June 7: Justin Pomfret

June 8: Lucas Neil

 June 9: Russ Partridge

June 10: Rum Liners

June 11: Beale Steet Duo/Hijacked

June 12: DJ Caswell

June 13: DJ Don Dada

June 14: Justin Pomfret

June 15: John Sage

 June 16: Russ Partridge

June 17: SPF4

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

May 27: Russ and Jeff

May 28: Barstool Diplomats

June 3: Larry the Piano Man

June 4: Ten Rod Ramblers

June 10: Russ and Jeff

June 11: Dan Watson

June 17: Seasoned Wood

June 18: Russ and Jeff

June 19: Joe Parillo Trio featuring Paula Clare

June 24: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

June 25: Boat Cake

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

May 27: Noah Feldman

May 28: James Harris

May 30: The Subliminals

May 31: Andy Chaney

June 3: Ethan Cash

June 4: Woolite

June 6: James Harris

June 7: Lincoln Foley

June 10: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

June 11: The Subliminals

June 14: Andy Chaney

June 17: Phil Adams

June 18: Lucas Neil

June 21: The Subliminals

June 24: Noah Feldman

June 25: James Harris

June 28: Andy Chaney

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

May 27: The Barons

May 28: Purple Honey

May 29: Take it to the Bridge Trio

June 3: Rugburn

June 4: Annie Brobst

June 5: UnderEstimated Prophet

June 10: Take it to the Bridge

June 12: Paula Clare

June 17: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

June 18: Neal and the Vipers

June 19: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

June 25: Heavy Rescue

June 26: F & Blues Band

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

May 27: James Harris

May 28: Ben & Jeff

May 29: No Exit 4

June 11: Ain’t No Sim

June 24: James Harris

June 25: Cross Rhode Blues

June 26: The Italics

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

May 26: Sandy Allen

May 27: The Troublemakers

May 28: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice

May 29: Andrew Victor

June 1: Al Copley Quintet

June 3: Roomful of Blues WARM Center fundraiser

June 4: Phil Adams

June 5: Ernie Smith

June 8: The Cartells

June 9: Lucas Neil

June 10: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers

June 11: The Wolff Sisters & Julie Rhodes

June 12: Kyle Rathbun

June 15: Otis Read & The Freewheelers

June 19: Skylark

June 22: Dr. G & The Believers

June 24: Chris Leigh Band

June 26: Sweet Mercy

June 30: Chris Monti

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

May 30: Brad Bensko

June 2: Dan Watson

June 9: Thor Torgersen

June 16: Nick Bosse

June 30: Ben Freiert

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

May 30: Brad Bensko

June 2: Dan Watson

June 9: Thor Torgersen

June 16: Nick Bosse

June 30: Ben Freiert

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

May 27: Village Jammers

May 29: Andy Chaney

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

May 28: Johnny Mathis

June 3: Wanda Sykes

June 4: Rick Springfield

June 1L The Masked Singer

June 17: Hip Hop Remix

June 19: My Brother, My Brother and Me

June 24: Trevor Noah

June 26: Poison

Great Cedar Showroom

June 3: Waitress

June 10: Snooki & Joey

June 11: Andrew Dice Clay

June 18: Nick Swardson

June 25: Sal Vulcano

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27: Brad Paisley

June 3: Chris Rock

June 4,5: Kane Brown

June 18: Justin Bieber

June 19: Patti LaBelle

June 25: Lionel Richie

Wolf Den

May 27: Little Anthony & The Imperials

May 28: Tyler Farr

June 3: The Grass Roots

June 4: Lit

June 10: Debbie Gibson

June 11: Joey Dee & The Starliters

June 17: Keller Williams

June 18: Cassadee Pope

June 24: The Hit Men

June 25: Gaelic Storm

June 30: Presley & Taylor

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

May 28: 20th Century Kids

June 1: Joe Grieco

June 4: Meleana

June 8: Roger Ceresi Duo

June 9: Dan Watson

June 11: Rock and Soul Review

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

May 27: Pancho Barraza

June 3: The Lox & State Property

June 4: Banda La Adictiva

June 9: Modest Mouse

June 11: Tito Paris, Grace Evora & Zeca Nha Reinalda

June 16: GWAR

June 24: Cosculluela

